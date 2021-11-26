Australian point guard Ben Simmons might return to the Philadelphia 76ers camp because of cash flow problems.

According to The Sports Rush, various reports shared the possibility of the former rookie of the year returning to the Sixers training camp as he reportedly started to get broke due to outrageous spending habits and extensive fines.

Ben Simmons' Luxurious Life Might Force Him Back On Court, Wear Sixers Uniform

Despite not playing a single minute this NBA season, Ben Simmons continues to dominate the headlines. His ongoing saga with the Sixers organization has kept the Aussie basketball star in the news.

Sources have confirmed that the three-time All-Star might go broke in no time if he continues missing games for the Sixers.

Prior to his absence, Simmons had signed a five-year $177 million deal with the Sixers during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old Aussie star has already made approximately $90 million from the contract.

However, his absence for games this season after some conflicts within the organization had cost him a fortune.

The Philly point guard could lose over $20 million this season if he continues to remain absent, and he might not have an option but to return to the Sixers team to support his expensive lifestyle.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Simmons has purchased a couple of mansions in Philadelphia, and the Philly point guard reportedly bought a new car every month since his absence.

Moreover, reports said the Simmons-Sixers relationship, which took a downfall during the 2021 playoffs, has been irreparable ever since then.

Ben Simmons' Conflict With Sixers Caused Him Millions

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and other team members reached out to the star, but the point guard has refused to engage in any talks with the Philly team.

The situation has been worsening with the passing of each day. It did not only affect the Sixers team but also Ben Simmons, who already lost millions of dollars for missing games after he refused to contact the organization.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP said in his radio show on Tuesday night that Simmons might be tapping out due to a cash flow problem. Eskin added that Simmons lost so much money and spent so much money, leading to a cash flow struggle.

The radio personality noted that Ben Simmons has a 17.5 million-dollar home, and he got two houses in the Philadelphia area, worth around eight or nine million. Eskin said that aside from the homes, he had to pay taxes as well.

Eskin also shared that Simmons bought a new car every month, worth four or five hundred thousand. The radio personality added that Ben Simmons spent his money like it was nothing because he thinks it would never end. He also shared that he got the information from a very reliable source, who told him that Simmons got serious cash flow issues.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

