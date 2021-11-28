Stephen Curry was angry at the officiating referees in their road game, but it was the Los Angeles Clipper who paid for it.

Steph Curry Apparently Calls a Tech on Game Officials During Warriors-Clippers Game

According to ESPN, after a technical foul was charged to him, Golden State Warriors' main man Steph Curry translated his frustration to three long bombs to cruise to victory over LA Clippers on Sunday at Staples Center, 105-90.

Chef Curry torched the LA Clippers with 33 points and made them pay for the non-calls he claimed during the game.

The non-call sequence in the fourth period ignited Warriors' sniper Stephen Curry and his performance amplified the Warriors team who got a double-digit win on the road.

The Golden State Warriors star scored 13 of his team-high 33 points in the fourth period and caught fire with just over nine minutes left in the game.

Curry was furious after a drive toward the basket in which he thought he got fouled by Clippers' small forward Terance Mann. Curry did not get the whistle in his drive attempt and he let his frustrations fly, which resulted in a technical foul, displaying more outward anger than at any other point this season.

During the post-game interview, Curry admitted after the team's eighth straight win that for him, he thought that he got fouled that is why he let his emotions burst.

He added that his emotions did not only fire him up, as it also fired up his whole squad. Curry said that he directed his energy into just putting the ball in the basket and did not let his frustration to become a distraction for the rest of the game.

Moreover, Curry, who is now averaging 28.4 points a game so far this season, broke his own record and became once again the quickest player in NBA history to make 100 3-pointers on the year. This time, he reached the 100 3-points made-mark in 19 games.

Steph Curry Powers Warriors to League Best 18-2 Record

Aside from the accolade, Stephen Curry was also the major reason why the Warriors have started off the season with a league-best 18-2 record. The Warriors climbed to the power rankings, earning the top spot despite the winning streak currently displayed by another team in the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns.

Furthermore, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that it was the most upset Steph that he have seen in a long time. He added that he was upset by non-call play too. He said that he did not like the technical foul, but in the end, he realized that it got Curry going.

The Warriors' coach said that Steph is a guy who is so competitive, and he knew that he got fouled in the play in transition but he did not get the call, that is why he snapped.

Kerr revealed that Curry did not do it often, but when he knew he was right, the competitor in him would come out and unbelievable things would happen.

Kerr's point was exemplified with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in regulation as Curry hit a contested 3-pointer in the corner and celebrated by firing off what appeared to be his own technical signal, in response to getting a technical foul moments earlier.

When asked after the game if that was a technical sign or a sign to Clippers coach Ty Lue to call a time out the Warriors star l, he said it was up to the viewers.

"You can decide. It's open for interpretation," Curry said.

