Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing new legislation that would target the critical race theory teachings in schools.

The legislation would also allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, according to an NBC News report.

The governor said that the new legislation will defend any money for K-12 going to "CRT consultants." DeSantis added that "no taxpayer dollars" should be allotted to teach children to hate the country or hate each other.

DeSantis referred to the critical race theory as "crap," when he said that nobody "wants this crap, OK?" according to an ABC News Go report. The Republican governor further said that the concept is being driven by bureaucratic elites, "elites in universities," and in corporate America.

Legislation on Critical Race Theory Teachings

DeSantis announced the legislation called the "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees," also known as WOKE Act. The governor described the legislation as the strongest of its kind, according to The Hill report.

On the other hand, critical race theory is a graduate-level concept taught at the university level more than in K-12 schools.

The bill also gives workers the ability to file a lawsuit against companies that promote the theory and other sensitivity and racial awareness training.

DeSantis said they are taking a stand against "state-sanctioned racism," referring to critical race theory.

The new bill includes a similar provision as a Texas bill restricting access to abortion, which allows citizens to sue people who provide and aid in the provision of abortions.

DeSantis said that the ideology is an attempt to "really delegitimize out history," while delegitimizing the institutions.

The Florida governor said that it "really" wants to tear at the "fabric of our society.

DeSantis earlier directed the Florida Department of Education to ban critical race theory in schools in June.

At least 16 states are eyeing or have already enacted legislation that would limit how schools frame American history.

Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory hypothesizes that racism is embedded in U.S. history, laws, and institutions while also seeking to promote equity, according to The Hill.

It first emerged in the 1970s and 1980s as a response to what scholars saw as a lack of racial progress after the civil rights law in the 1960s.

The theory postulates that racism functions in systems to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Meanwhile, conservatives slammed the teachings. They claimed that it is a world view derived from Marxism, wherein it divides society by defining people as "oppressors and oppressed."

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones said that the governor wants to use the legislation as his new tour message is insincere to Black people. The senator is Black.

Jones added that the term woke is being used by African Americans to describe being aware of racist policies. He noted that the proposal is an effort to "ignore racism in the country's past and present."

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

