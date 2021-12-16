Nick Cannon on Wednesday explained why he chose not to treat the cancer of his late son with chemotherapy.

The Television host opened up about the topic to People, as he also recalled his painful experience when his son suddenly passed away due to a brain tumor.

According to Cannon, his decision to not let his son experience chemotherapy was derived from his own experience when he underwent the same treatment. It can be recalled that the television had chemotherapy when he battled lupus.

The television host pointed out that he did not want his 2-month-old baby to suffer, which is why he did not allow him to undergo chemotherapy.

Nick Cannon Opens Up About What He Felt Upon Son's Passing

The television host also opened up about what he felt after the sudden passing of his son.

Canon said that his heart was "shattered" due to the incident. He also added that he should have taken more time and pictures of his son.

The television host also narrated that their discovery that his son with Alyssa Scott had a breathing pattern that seemed off led them to a greater condition. In August, Canon's son was diagnosed with high-grade glioma. the said condition is a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer.

After discussing various treatments and deciding that chemotherapy should not be done, the family-focused on making memories with their baby boy.

The host said that they focused on Disneyland, which was their favorite place. Cannon added that they also celebrated Zen's birthday every month.

Cannon described his 2-month-old son as "the most loving baby" and he said that being Zen's father was a "great privilege."

Zen was among Nick Cannon's kids.The television host shares a twin with Abby De La Rosa; 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 4-year-old son golden with Britanny Bell; and another twin with her ex-wife Mariah Carrey.

Nick Cannon's Partner Alyssa Scott Remembers Their Son on Social Media

Nick Cannon's partner, Alyssa Scott, is also lamenting the death of their baby Zen.

Scott took to Instagram stories to post a photo of her son on a stroller, accompanying the photo of a heartfelt message.

"In moments that test me, I will always keep the focus on you. I love you so much Zen," Scott said, adding that she always "aches" for wishing her son to be with her.

Last week, Scott also posted a video reel of Zen, accompanying the post with a song from Jhené Aiko entitled "Promises." In the caption, Alyssa pointed out that the soreness that she feels in her arms is "slowly fading away," which according to her was a "painful" reminder that Zen is no longer with her.

"I will love you for eternity," Nick Cannon's partner Alyssa Scott said in the caption.

