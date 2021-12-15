Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie was identified as one of the casualties in the fatal plane crash in an airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

According to The Wrap, the music producer, with his real name Jose Angel Hernandez, was confirmed dead on social media by the company who owned the private plane in which he boarded.

Telemundo Puerto Rico said that there were no survivors in the said plane crash, citing local media reports.

Puerto Rican Music Producer's Family Among Victims of Plane Crash

The Puerto Rican music producer is not the only victim of the recent plane crash, as his wife and kids were also killed in Wednesday's tragedy.

Hernandez's wife Debbie Vin Jimenez Garcia, son Jayden Hernandez, 4 years old, were present in the aircraft when the crash occurred, The Daily Mail reported.

Other passengers, which were identified by Telemundo Puerto Rico as Hernandez's children, of the plane identified as Keilyan Hernandez Pena, 21; Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18; and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13, were also in aircraft when it crashed.

Other victims of the plane crash in the Dominican Republic were identified as Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, Emilio Herrera, and Veronica Estrella. Eljuri Tancredo and Herrera were reportedly Dominican pilots in the plane, while Estrella was a stewardess from Venezuela.

Hernandez gained popularity in the music industry for his urban music, such as "Te Bote," where he collaborated with famous Latin artists Bad Bunny and Ozuna. "La Jeepeta," "La Babe," and "Wow Remix" were also among his hit songs in the Latin music scene.

Several Latin singers took to social media to express what they felt about Flow La Movie's sudden passing.

Reggaeton singer Don Omar took to Facebook to post a photo of them together as he expresses his gratitude for their collaboration.

"So sad for your loss and family's. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later," Don Omar said.

Meanwhile, Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin took to Instagram to post a group photo of them together, to thank him, saying, "Rest in Peace."

Dominican Republic Plane Crash to be Investigated

In a statement, Heliodas Aviation Group, the company that owned the private jet that crashed on Wednesday, said that the incident will be investigated to determine what caused the crash.

"For Heliodas, this accident caused us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time," the company pointed out.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Enmanuel Souffront Tamayo, director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, said that it was still "premature" to find out the cause of the accident.

"We just started to do a survey to start the investigation process, hear the recordings of the control tower," Souffront said.

The said aircraft, known as Gulfstream IV, took off from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic to Orlando in Florida. The said aircraft crashed near the runway of the airport as four fire crews were deployed in the incident.

