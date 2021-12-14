Ben Affleck said on Tuesday that he felt "trapped" while he was still in a relationship with Jennifer Garner, leading him to be addicted to alcohol.

The actor made his comments during an interview on "The Howard Stern's Show" on Sirius XM on Tuesday, claiming that he will still be drinking alcohol if he did not part ways with Garner, Page Six reported.

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," Affleck said in the interview, adding that Garner and he would be "at each other's throats" if they did not decide to separate.

Affleck then explained why he felt like he was trapped during that time.

"I was like 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch," Ben Affleck noted, acknowledging that alcohol was not the solution.

Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, said they tried to work on their marriage for their kids.

"Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids but both of us felt like we didn't want this [their marriage] to be the model that our kids see of marriage," the actor highlighted.

Despite separating, the actor said that Jennifer Garner is still somebody he loves and respects but underscored that her ex-wife is the woman he should not be married to anymore.

The actor added that he knew that his ex-wife was a good mom, and he "hoped" that she felt the same way to him.

Ben Affleck Says His Children Made Him Snap Out of Alcohol Addiction

Affleck also mentioned that his children's views of him are a factor why he decided to quit drinking.

"I'm lucky because I hit that point before I lost the things that were most important. Not my career or money - it was my relationship with my kids, and when I felt as if it impacted them, I recognized it." Affleck pointed out.

It can be recalled that Affleck shared three children with Garner, namely: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The actor went to rehab for alcoholism in 2018.

Ben Affleck on Rekindling Romance with Jennifer Lopez

The actor also mentioned in the interview that he had doubts about getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, saying that his "responsibility towards children" was his highest priority, The Daily Mail reported.

"It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it," Affleck noted.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started dating again in April this year.

