Jennifer Lopez mesmerized the AMA audience on Sunday, as she graced the crowd with a performance of a new single for her upcoming movie "Marry Me," while looking like a bride herself.

The Latina pop diva performed in the 2021 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, as she serenaded her audience with a "swoon-worthy" performance, E! News reported.

READ NEXT: Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Rings in Tiffany & Co.: Is He Getting Engaged Again With Jennifer Lopez?

Lopez took the stage on Sunday as she performed her new single entitled "On My Way." She started the ballad performance by wearing a black suit jacket while an orchestra played for her at the back.

She then walked to the stage while the screen projected some scenes of her upcoming movie. The 52-year-old performed then suddenly performed a "quick change trick" as she switched her outfit to a dress that looks like a wedding dress, The Daily Mail reported.

From the outfit with a black suit, Lopez then changed into a blush corset dress with a tulle skirt and partnered it with a white veil, giving it "big bridal energy" into the performance.

The "On The Floor" singer stayed with her marriage-inspired presentation as she concluded her performance by throwing the veil into the audience like how the bride would throw a bouquet.

It was not the first time that Jennifer Lopez performed on the stage of the AMA. In the previous, the "Dance Again" singer performed with Maluma as they performed "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," which was compared by fans to Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" performance during the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez on Marriage With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez performing like a bride at a wedding came days after the Latina pop diva revealed in an interview that she is open to marrying again, as she reconnected with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

In an interview with Today, the singer was asked if she would like to hear the two words "marry me" someday. The "Let's Get Loud" singer answered unsure at first.

"I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've married a few times," Lopes pointed out.

The singer then highlighted that she still believes in "happily ever after" a hundred percent.

It can be recalled that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the headlines this year as they rekindled their romance after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s.

Jennifer Lopez: New Movie "Marry Me"

Lopez's interview with Today was to promote her new movie entitled "Marry Me," set to air on Valentine's Day next year. Singer Maluma and Owen Wilson will join Jennifer in the film.

The story of "Marry Me" will revolve around Kat Valdez, a superstar who is set to marry Bastian, played by Maluma. However, Kat discovered that Bastian was cheating on her. She then impulsively married a random man, Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher played by Wilson.

Initially, Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me" should have hit the theaters on February 12 this year. However, it was pushed back to May 14, before it was postponed again. Lopez's movie is set to hit the theaters on February 14 next year.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance on 2021 MTV VMAs, Billie Eilish Allegedly not Pleased

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Belts 'On My Way' From 'Marry Me' at 2021 AMAs - From Access