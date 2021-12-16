Migrants Crossing Mexico to US Border Now Dying From Climate Crisis! Some Suffer From Dehydration, Organ Failure

Migrants, who are trying to cross the border dividing the United States and Mexico, are now suffering from the climate crisis. Some of them are even dying in the harsh stretch of the desert.

According to The Guardian's latest report, new research confirmed that asylum seekers and migrants are dying from organ failure and dehydration.

Experts explained that these individuals are experience extreme physical stress as they enter the Sonoran desert just to avoid border patrols, as well as fortified crossing points.

They added that migrants trying to enter the United States would more likely die as the heat crisis become more severe. Because of this, the researcher concluded that in the next three decades, migrants would need to bring 34% more water compared to the amount they need today.

Migrants Crossing Mexico to US Border are Now Dying

One of the researchers at the University of Idaho, Hallie Walker, shared her findings of the rising climate change.

"Crossing the border across these extreme environments is really dangerous for humans to do and in the next 30 years," explained the study's co-author.

"It's going to become even more extreme and push those levels to even further beyond what humans can actually sustain," she added.

Meanwhile, the University of Idaho News also stated that the new study shows how the Sonoran Desert's harsh environment could cause severe dehydration, which can lead to death.

Other Effects of Rising Climate Crisis

Aside from making the Sonoran Desert harsher, CNN reported that the rising climate change is also believed to be causing deadly tornadoes.

Climate experts and meteorologists claimed that the series of tornadoes in Kentucky was quite severe. Gov. Andy Beshear even shared that the tornado they've seen is unlike any other levels recorded in the area.

Tornadoes and extreme deserts are just some of the effects of the climate crisis. If the rising temperature continues to worsen, many countries across the globe could suffer from more natural disasters.

