The House select committee leading the Capitol riot probe has issued a subpoena to retired Army colonel Phil Waldron, who served on former President Donald Trump's outside legal team.

Waldron was believed to be the one who created and shared a PowerPoint presentation that detailed possible strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election, according to an Axios report.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, said in a statement that Waldron was apparently in communications with officials in the Trump administration and Congress talking about his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Thompson added that the document Waldron reportedly provided to Trump administration officials and members of Congress is an "alarming blueprint" to overturn the presidential election.

The retired Army colonel is scheduled on January 17 to appear in front of the select committee, which also asks him to hand over related documents by January 10.

Meanwhile, Waldron said he had not yet seen the subpoena and declined to comment on the matter, according to The New York Times report.

Waldron and The Capitol Riot

Thompson said that the select committee needs to hear from Waldron about the activities, adding that they are also expecting him to comply with the law and provide records and testimony.

The retired army official reportedly met several times with high-ranking Trump officials in the days between November 3 election and January 6, according to an Independent report.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had turned over a 36-page PowerPoint presentation entitled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN" to the select committee before he stopped cooperating with its investigation.

The New York Times reported that Waldron said he had contributed to creating the document and visited the White House multiple times after last year's election.

Waldron also said he had spoken with Meadows around "eight to 10 times."

The retired Army colonel specialized in psychological influence operations and was once deployed to Iraq. He retired from the military in 2016 after 30 years of service. On his LinkedIn page, Waldron described himself as the founder, forklift driver, and floor sweeper at One Shot Distillery and Brewery in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Waldron was reportedly in contact with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in November.

Giuliani later said of Waldron in a deposition he gave in a defamation lawsuit that the ex-military had a great war record.

The Trump lawyer added that he had substantial dealings with Waldron and was very thorough and very experienced in this kind of work.

Waldron had also participated in meetings at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. in early January planning to challenge the election results, according to the select committee.

Waldron was working with a Texas-based company called Allied Security Operation Group in the wake of the election.

Allied Security became involved in writing a report about election results in Michigan, falsely claiming that the voting machines had a 68 percent error rate.

