Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei slammed President Joe Biden and his administration last week after he was not invited by the U.S president to attend the long-awaited International Democracy Summit.

"I have heard of a presidential summit happening here, but that's not what I came for," the Guatemalan president said.

Giammattei made his comments during a speech in an event held by the Institute for Women's Health in Washington, D.C., where he reiterated his stand of being against abortion, Life News reported.

In his speech, Giammatei did not specifically mention Joe Biden, but he spoke against the Biden administration, some European countries, and United Nations who put pressure on Latin America to legalize abortion.

READ NEXT: Organizations Call House Panel to Push Through With Bill Enacting Puerto Rico Statehood

According to Giammattei, they should not be demanded to "adapt" ideas that are against their beliefs and ideas.

***PRESS RELEASE*** Guatemalan President not invited to Biden Democracy Summit, instead offers pro-life keynote at Institute for Women’s Health, International Human Rights Group gathering pic.twitter.com/srpgn66jFC — The Institute for Women's Health (@IWH4women) December 9, 2021

According to a statement from the Institute for Women's Health that Alfonso Aguilar, the president of the International Human Rights Group that "ideological difference" may be a significant reason why Guatemala was not invited to the International Democratic Summit even though they are a Democratic country.

In his speech, the Guatemalan President also said explained why he is against abortion.

The president pointed out that his faith and him being a medical doctor is not in favor of abortion, contending that "life should be protected from conception."

Alejandro Giammattei to Proclaim Guatemala as Pro-Life Capital of Latin America by 2022

Aside from lashing out at the organizations that pressure Latin America to embrace abortion, GIammaettei also said in his speech that he would proclaim that Guatemala will be the "Pro-Life Capital" of Ibero America by 2022, The Christian Post reported.

Ibero-American Congress for Life and Family president, Aaron Lara, said that they will unveil a monument to mark the historic event in Guatemala.

Giammattei said that Guatemala being the Pro-Life capital of Ibero-America will be announced on March 9, 2022.

The president then retaliated on claims that abortion is a human right, claiming that "any effort to try to impose abortion in a country is undue interference in international affairs."

The move to declare Guatemala the capital of Pro-Life in Latin America came after they joined the historic Geneva consensus with 30 other countries. Geneva Consensus declares that "there is no international right to abortion." The United States also signed the said document under the Trump administration, but Joe Biden removed the U.S. since he took office.

International Democracy Summit

Last week, The International Democracy Summit, where Guatemala was not invited, happened. The said virtual summit included more than 100 countries as its attendees, as the event intended to promote democratic actions and ideals across the globe.

During the summit, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. would provide about $424 million to the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal.

The said program would focus on five programs that focus on supporting free and independent media, advancing technology for democracy, bolstering democratic reformers, fighting corruption, and defending free and fair elections and processes on politics.

Aside from Guatemala, China also did not participate in the summit, as it slammed the Biden administration for inviting Taiwan. Russia also did not attend the said summit.

READ NEXT: Families of Guatemalan Migrants Involved in Deadly Truck Crash in Mexico Demand Answers, Seek Help

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: What is the US trying to achieve with its Summit for Democracy? - From DW News