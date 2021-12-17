"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has already made some cinemas in the United States roar. However, some individuals across other countries are still waiting for the popular Marvel movie's release.

Because of this, they tend to avoid accessing content that has major spoilers. Well, you can't blame them, especially those who want to enjoy the thrill of the new Spidey film.

However, some people seem to overreact when it comes to videos and photos related to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," even though the content is not from the actual film.

Comic Book reported this after noticing that some Twitter users accused The Academy (also known as Oscar) of spoiling the new superhero movie for them. Here are other details.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Fans Overreacting?

The Academy's official Twitter account posted footage of the three "Spider-Man" films. Its post was able to generate more than 2,900 likes and 500 retweets.

The attraction with the new Spider-Man figure features a web that visitors must ascend to photograph the elusive superhero for the Daily Bugle.

"Three generations of Peter Parker... our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men," said Oscars via its latest tweet. Of course, many fans shared their excitement in the comment section.

"Andrew Garfield the GOAT. totally loved him and loved him more after no way home!!!!!! I was seeing only his suit the whole movie. My god he's really perfect Peter Parker," added The Academy.

So the spoiler window is officially open? — Santiago Cordero (@SantiCordero) December 17, 2021

But, some fans were disappointed as they believed that the content was a spoiler. One of them asked if the "spoiler window" was officially open.

Another one sarcastically thanked Oscars for posting the clip since he hasn't watched the action movie yet. Although this is the case, you can clearly see that the video contains three clips from the original movies. None of them are from the new film.

If you want to see the actual clip, you can view the tweet below or click this link and see it for yourself.

Three generations of Peter Parker...our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/iL3LroMCr3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2021

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Aims Top 7 Domestic Debut

Deadline reported that the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" plans to land the "top 7 domestic debuts of all-time spot."

Aside from this, the movie could also reach more than $200 million in openings earnings, which is quite higher than other MCU films.

There's a high chance that the new superhero movie could reach both of these goals, especially since it already attracted a lot of Marvel fans. If you want to see more details, you can click this link.

