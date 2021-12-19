The son of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo reportedly ordered to murder a famous Mexican singer as well as other individuals.

The information was confirmed by the U.S. Department of State, claiming that El Chapo's son known as Ovidio Guzmán-López orchestrated the murder of the said artist who allegedly refused to sing at his wedding.

The report from the Department did not specify the identity of the Mexican singer as well as the area where the murder took place.

However, The Yucatan Times pointed out that the said incident links artists and drug traffickers to have a "very controversial" issue over the years, as international media linked several Mexican celebrities who allegedly participated in some of the events organized by international drug traffickers.

Milenio pointed out that El Chapo's son, also known as "El Ratón," instructed his collaborators to execute informants and their rival drug traffickers.

U.S. Offers $5M Rewards in Exchange of Info to Arrest El Chapo Son

It can be reaclled that the U.S. Department of State offered $5 million in exchange for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ovidio Guzmán-López.

According to the agency, Guzmán-López is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel. Along with his brother, Joaquín Guzmán-López, they functioned in the high-level command and control their drug trafficking organization known as the Guzmán-López Transnational Criminal Organization.

The two began their narcotics trafficking career through inherited connections from their deceased brother, Edgar Guzmán-López. Furthermore, the brothers are also overseeing an estimated 11 methamphetamine laboratories in Sinaloa. The said laboratories produce about 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine per month.

According to reports, the methamphetamine El Chapo's sons harbor was sold wholesale to a different organization such as those distributors based in Canada.

On April 2 of 2018, the brothers were indicted by the Federal Grand Jury in the District of Columbia and charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, and 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Other Sons of El Chapo Sought by the Feds

Aside from Ovidio, other sons of El Chapo, Joaquin Guzmán-López, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán, and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán were also sought by the federal agents.

However, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the federal agents cannot just enter Mexico and arrest El Chapo's sons.

Reports noted that El Chapo's four sons assumed leadership in the Sinaloa Cartel, together with their uncle Aureliano "El Guano" Guzmán, after El Chapo was arrested and extradited in the United States.

Aside from their alias, El Chapo's sons were also known as "Los Chapitos" who have been increasingly active in Baja California, Mexico since the beginning of 2021.

The group reportedly caused an upsurge of violence in the city of Mexicali as their factions fight for control over the eastern region of the state.

