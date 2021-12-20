NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown has finally addressed the spreading "Let's Go Brandon" chant, saying that he is uninterested in being a poster child for any side of the politics.

However, he also said that he has private political opinions of his own. Brown said that he does not want to just be the substitute for an explicit word, but if it is making it more polite, then "by God, I guess, go ahead," according to a People report.

Brown said that the Talladega race was meant to grow his sponsorship and increase his recognition as an athlete. He added that it was supposed to be a celebratory win for him.

However, he said that once the phrase started becoming a chant against U.S. President Joe Biden, it grew to something else.

The race car driver said that he wanted to capitalize on that but with the meme going viral, he had to stay more silent as everybody wanted it to go on the political side.

Brown said that he was about "the racing side."

Fans could be heard chanting "f--- Joe Biden" in the background.

However, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said that the audience was saying "Let's go, Brandon."

Many Biden critics and supporters of Donald Trump later adopted the statement as to their rallying clamor, causing concerns for Brown about how it would affect his racing and sponsorships, according to a Fox News report.

Brandon Brown on "Lets Go Brandon" Chant

Brown wrote in a published op-ed in Newsweek that all the advice that he got from those around his racing career to stay quiet after that interview.

Brown said that there would be no car to drive without his sponsors, in his world.

Brown said that politics never really interested him, but that it gave him an impression that politicians cause more problems than solve them.

The NASCAR driver said that racing at 200 miles per hour does not give him a lot of time to think about politics. He added that even if it did, he has always preferred the "roar of the engine to the roar of my voice."

Brown said that he had been trying to think of ways to turn the "Let's Go Brandon" chant into something positive. He said that he would like for it to be productive if people are going to his name, according to The New York Times report.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps earlier said he sympathizes with Brown and that the organization as a whole has no interest in being associated with the anti-Biden chant.

Phelps said that they do not want to associate themselves with politics, the left or the right. He added that the organization has and always had tremendous respect for the office of the president no matter who is sitting.

Brown said that he never expected to be "in the passenger seat" of his own viral moment in his Newsweek op-ed.

He then concluded his op-ed with "Let's Go America."

