White House press secretary Jen Psaki has addressed concerns regarding the "Let's go Brandon" chant that has become a conservative code for insulting President Joe Biden.

In a press briefing at the White House on Friday, Psaki downplayed concerns regarding the phrase, an apparent stand-in for "F--k Joe Biden," and said political civility has improved since Biden's inauguration.

Psaki also told reporters that Biden does not spend much time "focused on it or thinking about it," Washington Examiner reported.

The said phrase started last month when an NBC Sports reporter interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after winning his first Xfinity Series at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama.

The crowd behind Brown could be heard chanting "F--k Joe Biden" and the NBC reporter suggested they were chanting, "Let's go Brandon." It then becomes an alternative phrase of expressing disapproval of Biden, especially among right-wing circles and Republicans.

The 'Let's Go Brandon' Chant

South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan was seen wearing a "Let's Go Brandon" face mask at the Capitol late last month, the Associated Press reported.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz earlier posed with a "Let's go Brandon" sign at the World Series, while Senator Mitch McConnell's press secretary tweeted a photo of the phrase on a construction sign in Virginia.

When the president visited a suburban site in Chicago last month to promote his vaccinate-or-test mandate, protesters met him with the "Let's go Brandon" chant.

Biden's motorcade had also seen the same slogan in a banner as the president passed through Plainfield, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, veteran GOP ad maker Jim Innocenzi described the chant as "hilarious." Innocenzi said everyone knows what it means unless they are living in a cave. He noted that it is done with a little bit of class, adding that if one takes it too seriously, "go away."

Other U.S. presidents have also faced the same anti-chants against them, such as Grover Cleveland faced chants of "Ma, Ma Where's my Pa?" in the 1880s over rumors that he had fathered an illegitimate child.

Those who became subjects of poems that leaned into racist metaphors and accusations of bigamy were Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson.

Cal Jillson, a politics expert and professor at Southern Methodist University, said Americans have a sense of the dignity of the office of president that has been violated to the horror throughout history.

Joe Biden's Infrastructure Bill

Jen Psaki had also cited the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal during her first briefing after testing positive for COVID. She said it was an example of Joe Biden working across the political aisle, Denver Gazette reported.

Psaki noted that Biden wants to govern for all Americans, and he is going to deliver. The White House announced that Joe Biden would sign into law the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade, CNBC reported.

The signing will be attended by members of Congress and a group of leaders who fought for its passage, including governors and mayors from across the country. Labor unions and business leaders will also join Biden.

The legislation includes $550 billion new funding for transportation projects, the utility grid, and broadband. The package also includes $110 billion for bridges, roads, and other major projects. A $66 billion will also be allotted for passenger and freight rail and $39 billion for public transit.

