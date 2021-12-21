Aside from the rich culture and heritage, Latin American people also have unique and groovy music that reflects their environment and society. But did you know that there are popular songs that are banned on the radio in countries such as Cuba?

Popular Songs and Artists Not Allowed in Cuba

According to La Vanguardia, the Cuban government in 2012 decided to lift the ban on the music of 50 artists whose songs were banned from being played on the radio.

Because of this, the songs of artists like Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, and Willy Chirino have since been heard on the radio.

However, Chirino told BBC Mundo in 2014 that his music "to a certain extent" was still banned in Cuba since it was still not broadcasted on radio and television, Global Voices reported.

Nuestro Día: Ya vienne Ilegando (Our Day is Coming)

One of the popular songs banned in Cuba was Willy Chirino's song entitled "Nuestro Día: Ya viene llegando" or "Our Day is Coming."

The said song was composed by Chirino in the 90s and was released in the Cuban public sphere. The song became a musical symbol of Cuban exile and a whole Cuban generation who were tired of Cuba's economic and social crisis.

"Ya viene llegando" tells the story of Chirino's own experience as a Cuban exile in the U.S. and covers the difficulties he experienced in adapting to U.S. culture and language.

Sugar by Celia Cruz

The song "Sugar" made famous by late Cuban singer Celia Cruz was also banned for a time in the Cuban airwaves even though she was dubbed "The Queen of Salsa" and "The Queen of Latin Music."

But "Sugar" wasn't the only song of Cruz banned in Cuba since she was not an active supporter of former president Fidel Castro's regime.

Because of this, Cruz left her native country and became one of the symbols and spokespersons of the Cuban community in exile. But the island did not recognize her as an exile until the 1980s.

Patri Y Vida

Another song banned in the Cuban radios was made by Yotuel Romero entitled "Patria Y Vida," which translates to "Country and Life."

Romero performed the song with his Black Cuban musicians, including Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, and El Funky.

The song directly rebukes Cuba's official slogan, "Country or Death." According to reports, the song and its video released on February 16 stirred criticism from Cuba's communist party.

The song also features the line "No more lies, my people ask for liberty/No more doctrines, let's no longer shout Country or Death, but Country and Life," which Billboard claimed was a direct call for Cuba to change their government.

Dr. Beat - Gloria Estefan

"The Queen of Latin Pop" Gloria Estefan was also not allowed to perform in Cuba. Estefan's songs, such as "Dr. Beat" and "1,2,3," were banned on the Cuban radios after she spoke against Castro and his regime.

Furthermore, Estafan used her music from the start of her career to vindicate her home island's freedom, just like what she did in her song "Cuba Libre."

Gloria Estefan and her parents left Cuba for Miami when she was a baby due to political reasons. Since then, La Vanguardia reported that she has yet to return to Cuba. She noted more than once that her presence in the country would incite violence.

