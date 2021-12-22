Global Polo Entertainment, the entertainment and media subsidiary of USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), has announced a blockbuster deal with ESPN LATAM and Star+. USPAGL, who also oversees U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), continues to find ways to connect new audiences with this great sport and its authentic brand.

This agreement will bring to South America the finals of the three tournaments that make up the Gauntlet of Polo and, for the first time in the history of the sport, ESPN Sur will also televise the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, the premier women's polo tournament.

"This partnership is important as we endeavor to grow the exposure to our top USPA tournaments worldwide. Argentina and South America were the next big steps for the visibility and growth necessary to attract new fans and viewers to the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a sport-inspired brand in over 194 countries this was a natural fit for our lifestyle and sports content."

The official broadcasts that will air live on Star+ in Latin America will include the C.V. Whitney Cup, USPA Gold Cup, the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship along with the most prestigious polo tournament in the United States, the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

For the most up-to-date information, visit uspolo.org.

