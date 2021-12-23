"The Walking Dead" star Alicia Witt speaks out after her parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police.

Witt will be welcoming Christmas Day without her parents. The Associated Press reported that the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered inside their home in Worcester, Massachusetts on Monday night.

In a statement, Witt said she asked a relative, who lives close to her parents, to check on them after she had not heard from them in several days. But the actress did not expect the news she got.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Witt noted.

"The Walking Dead" star then asked for some privacy "to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Authorities Say 'No Foul Play' in the Death of 'The Walking Dead' Star's Parents

According to TMZ, police in Worcester still have no clear indication on how Alicia Witt's parents died. The Worcester Police Department said that officers were dispatched to a residence and found a man and a woman deceased. However, they did not reveal the victims' identities.

"I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased," Worcester police spokesperson Lieutenant Sean Murtha noted.

Authorities also said there were no signs of foul play in the tragic incident. But officials noted that there's an ongoing investigation into the mysterious deaths of Witt's parents.

The medical examiner's office is expected to determine the cause of death. However, authorities did not provide details about when the results would be released.

Police said there were reports that Witt's parents had been having furnace issues and were using a space heater. But firefighters summoned to the home noted that there were no signs of harmful gases in the house after checking the air quality.

"There were no signs of carbon monoxide," Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told Worcester's Telegram & Gazette newspaper.

There were also reports that a neighbor of Witt's parents offered to help the couple as their home fell into a state of disrepair, but they politely declined. A neighbor further noted that the pair were rarely seen leaving their home in recent years, the Gazette reported.

'The Walking Dead' Star Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt is known for her long-time career in the television and film industry. Apart from "The Walking Dead," she also appeared in some notable TV shows such as "Twin Peaks," "The Sopranos," "Two and a Half Men," and "Orange Is the New Black."

She is also best known for starring in David Lynch's original "Dune," and other films like "Urban Legend," and "Vanilla Sky."

Recently, Alicia Witt published a book titled "Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace, and Power to Your Life," in which the actress reveals the lessons she learned throughout her life and career.

