Kim Kardashian has joined calls to reduce the sentence of a Cuban driver who killed four individuals after his out-of-control truck crashed into stopped traffic in Colorado.

Last week, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the deadly crash on I-70 in Lakewood in April 2019 that left four people dead and injured several others.

The reality star took to Twitter to express why she thinks his sentence should be commuted, 9News reported.

Kim Kardashian initially gave a brief background about the Cuban driver's case. The fashion mogul then pointed out that Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

"His brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed," Kardashian said.

He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2021

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star cited the "unfair part of this case," which was the judge did not want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence, but due to the mandatory minimums in Colorado, "his hands were tied."

Kim Kardashian noted that mandatory minimums "take away judicial discretion and need to end."

According to 9News, Colorado legislation mandated 10-year minimums for six counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference and five-year minimums for 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference and all to be served consecutively.

Kardashian called for Colorado to change the "unfair" law and appealed directly to Governor Jared Polis to do something about it.

"@GovofCO is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing," the reality star said. Kim Kardashian also asked Polis to intervene in Aguilera-Mederos' sentence.

"I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence," she noted.

READ NEXT: READ NEXT: Britney Spears' Dad Demands She Pay for His Legal Fees Even After Being Removed as Her Conservator

Prosecutor Asks Colorado Judge to Reconsider Cuban Driver Sentence

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on Friday for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

"Consistent with the People and the Court's obligation under the Victim Rights Amendment, the People have begun conferring with the victims in this case to obtain and consider their input in advance of the Court's hearing," King said.

King pointed out that the Colorado law also permits the court "to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances."

The motion filed by King came days after over four million people signed a petition asking Polis to grant clemency or reduce the Cuban driver's prison sentence, People reported.

The petition, created by Heather Gilbee, stressed that the accident involving Aguilera-Mederos was "not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the driver's part."

"No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident," the petition reads.

Colorado I-70 Truck Crash

On April 25, 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' semi-truck slammed into a stopped traffic light on the said interstate near Denver West Parkway. The Cuban driver was reportedly 23 years old at that time.

The four people killed died from injuries and not because of the resulting fire. The Cuban driver was found guilty by a jury of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

The charges against Aguilera-Mederos also include six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree-extreme indifference, two counts of vehicular assault-reckless, four counts of careless driving causing death, and one count of reckless driving.

READ MORE: Florida Police Arrested Man After Search Led to Discovery of Cocaine, Meth Bags Wrapped Around His Private Area

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: More Than 2 Million Sign Petition to Change Sentence of I-70 Truck Driver who Caused Deadly Crash - From Denver7 - The Denver Channel