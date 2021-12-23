Brazil soccer legend Pele was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing treatment for a colon tumor.

BBC reported that Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, Brazil confirmed the good news. According to The Daily Mail, Pele underwent chemotherapy sessions for the colon tumor during his stay in the hospital.

The 81-year-old former striker has been receiving care at the medical facility after the tumor was detected during routine exams this year. The Brazilian soccer legend will continue receiving treatment despite being discharged from the hospital.

"The patient [Pele] is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumour that was identified in September," the hospital in Brazil said in a statement.

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

After Pele was discharged from the hospital, the soccer legend took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans and people who supported him while he was at the hospital.

Pele took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in a black suit, wearing a big smile on his face.

"The smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I'm coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages," Pele wrote in his caption.

Pele was hospitalized in early December for the round of chemotherapy for his colon tumor. Since then, the soccer superstar was not allowed to go back home. However, his treatment did not stop him from updating his fans and friends about his condition.

On December 10, the Brazilian soccer legend posted on Instagram a picture of him lying down in a hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown while smiling. Pele wrote that it was his last day of chemotherapy.

"Friends, since September 30th, when I left the hospital, you know that I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I'm at Albert Einstein doing the last session of 2021," Pele noted, adding that he wanted to share "this achievement" with the public.

He said, "every little victory is a reason to celebrate." Pele also explained why he had to stay in the hospital for a few more days even though it was the last day of his chemotherapy sessions. The athlete noted that he would do "a new battery of exams."

Pele's Colon Tumor

According to Pele's doctors, the colon tumor was detected during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams on August 31.

Pele then announced his diagnosis in September. Brazil's all-time leading scorer also had surgery in the same month to remove the tumor.

Pele was placed in ICU after he underwent the said medical procedure. The tumor was then sent to experts for pathological analysis.

Pele is a three-time World Cup winner. He won the World Cup in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He remains Brazil's all-time top scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

