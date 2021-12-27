The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new quarantine guideline to the public, noting that people who test positive for COVID only need to isolate for five days, provuded that they do not show any symptoms.

The agency said in a statement that the decision was made based on data showing people with COVID are most likely to be infectious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, according to The Verge report.

However, the CDC said that people should still wear a mask around others for five additional days after leaving isolation.

The CDC earlier changed the isolation period for health care workers who have been infected with COVID, stating that they only need to isolate for seven days as long as they are asymptomatic and have a negative test on the seventh day.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement that the omicron variant is quickly spreading and could affect all aspects of society.

Walensky added that recommendations are based on what they know about the virus spread and vaccination.

Isolation guidelines are for those who are infected with COVID and start on the day a person tests positive, while quarantines are for those who are in close contact with someone who tests positive.

CDC Quarantine Recommendation Amid Omicron Variant

States, cities, and employers can choose whether to follow the CDC's guidance on the quarantine and isolation period.

Experts cautioned that the surge of infections with tens of millions of Americans remaining unvaccinated could create a severe strain on the U.S. health system, according to The New York Times report.

There is also a reported 83 percent in the seven-day national average. New daily cases surpassed 214,000 on Sunday.

Nearly 72,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID, with an eight percent increase over two weeks but still just over half of the peak levels.

Data showed that some places are reporting their worst caseloads of the pandemic such as Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Puerto Rico.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency this month, resulting in electing surgery being paused at many hospitals.

CDC reminded that unvaccinated individuals are five times as likely to test positive and 14 times as likely to die of COVID as compared with vaccinated patients.

Only 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated while the medical infrastructure is carrying the brunt of the pandemic for two years, dealing with staff shortages driven by burnout and early retirements.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that people should avoid gatherings this year, especially where they do not know the vaccination status of all attendees, according to a USA Today report.

Fauci said that he strongly recommends staying away from New Year's Eve party this year, adding that there will be other years to do it, "but not this year."

U.S. President Joe Biden admitted that his administration has not done enough to distribute COVID testing while promising to ramp up efforts.

Biden announced earlier this month that they will distribute 500 million free tests.

