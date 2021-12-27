One man broke into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day carrying a crossbow while recording a threatening Snapchat clip, making Star Wars references. He called himself a "Sith."

The man, who was identified as Jaswant Singh Chail, said in the clip that he was planning to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. He said that it was in revenge for the 1919 massacre in India by British soldiers, according to a Daily Beast report.

Chail's father spoke about the incident and said that something's gone horribly wrong with their son, adding that they are trying to figure out what.

Chail's father noted that they are going through a difficult time and that they are trying to resolve the issue, which is not easy.

Some security experts said that the palace's security worked as it should have. However, others argued that the armed man should never have got as far as he did.

A spike fence has been put into place. It separates the publicly accessible land of Windsor Great Park from the private grounds of the palace.

Meanwhile, police said that the man was arrested "within moments" of the perimeter being compromised.

Dai Davies, a former royal protection officer, said that the security operation went to plan, adding that there were no failings in security at all and that everyone acted as precisely as one would expect them to.

Queen Elizabeth Assassination Video

Chail had used a filter to distort his voice and wore a hoodie and mask, which was an outfit that was believed to be inspired by Star Wars.

In the video, the armed man said that he is sorry for what he has done and what he is about to do, noting that he will try to assassinate the Queen of the Royal Family.

He added that his action will serve as revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, according to a Daily Mail report.

The massacre had killed 379 protesters and 1,200 wounded by British forces in India.

Chail added that it is also revenge for those who have been killed and discriminated against because of their race.

Scotland Yard confirmed that detectives were reviewing the contents of a video after the arrest of the 19-year-old armed man, who was from Southampton.

Chail was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being found in the castle grounds, according to a BBC News report.

Queen Elizabeth was in residence at Windsor Castle for Christmas. She was due to be joined for lunch by the Prince of Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

Earl and Countess of Wessex were also expected to join the Queen.

Sources noted that once the 19-year-old gained access to the royal estate, he did not know what to do with himself and was quickly apprehended.

Police are probing how Chail gained access to the castle grounds in the first place and how he managed to pass the fence surrounding it.

Chail was believed to have gained access through a makeshift ladder, which royals frequently use due to its nearness to the Queen's private apartments.

