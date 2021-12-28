Authorities have found the car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed two children and injured four individuals.

The crash took place in Wilton Manors at around 3:00 pm on Monday. According to Miranda Grossman, spokeswoman of Broward County Sheriff's Office, the crash site was just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Grossman added that four people were taken to hospitals with severe injuries and two kids were found dead on the scene.

The deceased children were identified by the sheriff's office as Kylie Jones, 5, and Andrea Fleming, 6. Meanwhile, the injured victims were Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; Draya Fleming, 9; and Audre Fleming, 2.

In a statement on Facebook by Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker, Wilton Manors Police Department extended their sympathy to the families of the victims.

Suspect Still At Large; Vehicle Found

According to NBC News, authorities stated on Tuesday that the 2009 Honda Accord sedan that was involved in the crash was found in Wilton Manors but the suspect is still at large.

Based on information from the sheriff's office, the Honda which was being driven by an unknown man, went around a Broward County Transit bus as the bus was trying to merge.

"At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver's side as it cut in front of the bus," the agency said.

In addition, the sheriff's office also stated that the Honda immediately went right and drove off on the sidewalk and driveway causing him to hit the victims.

Bystanders Witness Gruesome Crash

Bystanders immediately ran towards the crash site to help the children until first responders were able to reach the scene. He also added that the injuries that the surviving children sustained were from serious to minor.

Shaunta Adams, who was driving away from her apartment, saw the incident and stated that she jumped out of her car that was still running to help the children. However, she immediately saw the two dead kids.

As of the moment, authorities are still searching for the suspect. Several people have called out to the driver to resurface and face the consequences.

Wallene Johnson, who just lives across the street where the crash happened stated that she heard screaming, prompting her to go outside.

"How can you sleep?" she said to the Sun-Sentinel directed to the suspect.

According to Chief Steve Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion, families of the victims are currently being provided with support services, as well as those first responders who were at the scene.

Gollan dubbed the event horrific, especially as it is the holiday season.

