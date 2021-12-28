San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they were unable to locate any survivors following the crash of a small business jet near El Cajon County, California on Monday.

According to federal investigators, four people were aboard the aircraft when it took off from Orange County. However, more information about the passengers is yet to be gathered.

Cause of Crash Remains Unclear

At around 7:15 in the evening, the plane crashed around the Bostonia area, east of El Cajon. The cause of the crash is still unclear.

The plane was seen plummeting over the neighborhood in California on Monday evening. The crash was also caught on video by surveillance footage from a Nest security camera.

According to Kron4, around the moment of the impact, a flash of bright light was also seen on the footage.

On Tuesday morning, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration started their investigation on the crash.

The investigating agencies deferred questions regarding the passengers' identity and whether there were survivors. They also mentioned that more details about the crash will be released as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: COVID Becomes the No. 1 Cop Killer in Florida: More Police Officers Died From Virus Than Gunfire in Last 2 Years

Probe on the Crash Begins

In the meantime, reports from the initial probe of the federal investigators are shedding light on the crash.

FAA investigator Rick Breitenfeldt stated that the business jet was a Learjet 35, which took off at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The flight was headed to San Diego County and was supposed to land at Gillespie Field Airport.

Breitenfeldt also stated that the NTSB is in charge of the probe and will be giving updates.

"Neither agency (FAA nor NTSB) identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," Breitenfeldt added.

Meanwhile, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson stated on Tuesday that the NTSB was the first to arrive at the scene. Two more investigators are expected to come.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties on the ground; however, one home was damaged.

Also, power lines in the area were knocked down, affecting more than 2,500 consumers of San Diego Gas & Electric. The number of affected consumers has already decreased by Tuesday.

On the other hand, roads near the crash site were closed and are expected to remain closed until Wednesday.

The crash comes just two months following another crash in the San Diego County community, Santee. The crash was of a twin-engine Cessna, which killed both the plane's pilot and a UPS Delivery driver on the ground. It also severely damaged two homes and left a couple with severe burns.

As of the moment, there is still no information on whether investigators are still hoping to find survivors in the crash.

READ MORE: 2 Dead in Submerged Car as California Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Flooding

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Plane crashes in El Cajon-area neighborhood - ABC 10 News