Latina creators and influencers dominate a new ranking of the most pirated OnlyFans accounts, according to a February 2026 report by AI-powered copyright protection agency BranditScan, underscoring how fame, visibility, and cultural influence increasingly translate into higher rates of digital content theft.

The study found that Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, Mia Khalifa, Cardi B, Ana Cherí, and Francia James all appear among the ten celebrities whose OnlyFans content is most frequently stolen and redistributed online. Several of the names on the list have Latin American or Latina heritage, reflecting a disproportionate impact on creators who also command large global audiences.

BranditScan analyzed how many videos from major OnlyFans accounts were illegally copied and shared, as well as how often users search for pirated versions of each creator's content. The report also compared Instagram follower counts to show how mainstream visibility correlates with piracy risk.

According to the findings, Amber Rose tops the ranking with 1,736 stolen videos discovered online. Researchers also recorded 76,000 monthly searches for pirated content tied to her name. Rose, who has 23.5 million Instagram followers, ranked first in volume of stolen material, making her the most pirated creator in the study.

Bella Thorne ranked second with 1,016 stolen videos, but surpassed Rose in search demand. BranditScan found 176,700 monthly searches for leaked content associated with Thorne, nearly double the interest shown in Rose's pirated material. Thorne has 23.3 million Instagram followers and was one of the earliest high-profile celebrities to join OnlyFans, helping normalize mainstream participation on the platform.

Mia Khalifa placed third with 999 stolen videos and more than 61,000 monthly searches for unauthorized access. Khalifa also has the largest social media following among the top three, with 28 million Instagram followers, amplifying both her reach and exposure to piracy.

Cardi B ranked sixth overall but stood out for scale. With 164 million Instagram followers, she is by far the most-followed celebrity included in the report. BranditScan identified 494 stolen videos connected to her name and more than 136,000 monthly searches for leaked content, highlighting how even limited OnlyFans activity can become a prime target when paired with massive global fame.

Other Latina creators affected include Ana Cherí, who recorded 156 stolen videos, and Francia James, with 126 stolen videos and 22,700 monthly searches for pirated content. Both have Instagram followings above 11 million, reinforcing the study's conclusion that visibility significantly increases vulnerability to theft.

One of the report's most notable findings involves Jessie Cave, who does not have a large social media footprint compared to others on the list. Despite having just 242,000 Instagram followers, Cave recorded the highest monthly search demand for pirated OnlyFans content, at 368,200 searches, suggesting that viral attention and media coverage can outweigh follower count in driving piracy.

BranditScan researchers said the data reflects a broader pattern affecting creators on subscription platforms. Once content is stolen and redistributed, it spreads rapidly across forums, file-sharing sites, and aggregator pages, often beyond the reach of takedown efforts. The report noted that piracy not only reduces creators' income but also undermines control over personal and intimate material.

The agency added that creators with crossover appeal, particularly those with mainstream celebrity status or strong cultural influence, face the highest risk. Latina creators, the report suggests, are especially exposed due to their large international fan bases and visibility across multiple entertainment sectors.

BranditScan said the full findings, including methodology and expanded rankings, are available through its official research release.

Originally published on Latin Times