Selena Gomez has batted away online 'divorce calls' aimed at her husband, Benny Blanco, after a clip from his new podcast Friends Keep Secrets triggered a hygiene-fuelled backlash this week. Gomez did not address the footage head-on, but she posted affectionate Instagram Stories shortly afterwards that read as a calm, unmistakable show of where she stands.

This matters less because of one silly moment on a sofa and more because it shows how quickly the internet now tries to seize control of celebrities' private lives. What is newly visible is Gomez choosing public tenderness rather than rebuttal. What is still unknown is whether either of them intends to comment beyond what has already been posted, because the source material contains no direct statement from them or their representatives about the clip itself.

The spark, according to the footage being discussed, came in the first episode of Blanco's podcast when he lounged barefoot on a couch and viewers said his soles looked visibly dirty, then deliberately farted and asked whether the microphones could pick it up, saying, 'Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,' before passing gas.

How Divorce Calls Spread From A Podcast Clip

The reaction on X was swift and, in places, theatrically disgusted. Users branded it 'disgusting' and some escalated to urging Gomez to 'divorce' him, while others asked how she could 'deal with this', as if she were being asked to endure some great public scandal rather than a crude joke.

The year is 2026 but Benny blanco is still stuck in the Stone Age - pic.twitter.com/HTTCO5eqQg — HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) February 25, 2026

It is hard not to notice what people chose to argue about. Nobody was dissecting the podcast's concept or its guest potential in the material provided, they were zooming in on feet and bodily functions, the kind of petty intimacy that feels like gossip even when it is served up on camera. There is a prurient thrill in that, and it is also why the 'divorce calls' landed with such force, because they presume a right to referee a marriage from a timeline.

Blanco did, in fairness, invite the moment. He was the one who turned a fart into a bit, checking whether the microphones caught it, and he was the one who let the barefoot lounging play out on screen. Still, the leap from 'gross' to 'leave him' is not moral seriousness, it is the internet doing what it often does best, confusing intensity with insight.

Selena Gomez Answers Divorce Calls With A Love Note

Gomez's reply arrived in the register she controls, intimacy without access. Shortly after the backlash, she posted an Instagram Story of the pair kissing and smiling, set to 'A Gentle Sunlight' by James Quinn, and wrote, 'I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.'

Then she shifted the tone. In a second Story, she posted a quotation from Psalm 34, verse 18, which read, 'The Lord is closest to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.' Neither Story mentioned dirty feet, flatulence, or the podcast by name, but together they made the point loudly enough.

🚨 HOT NEWS! Selena Gomez reacts to Benny Blanco receiving backlash for his dirty and unhygienic habits:



“I fall more and more in love with you every day my love” pic.twitter.com/nEuEj04tzH — Selena Charts | Fan Account (@selenagoncharts) February 25, 2026

The pile-on did not stop there. After Gomez posted, some users redirected their contempt at both of them, with one person writing, 'They are both dirty,' another posting, 'I think that says more about her...,' and a third sneering, 'It's like she tries so hard to prove to the world that she's happy with him.'

If you are looking for a neat resolution, you will not find one in what has been published so far. Neither Selena nor Benny directly addressed the dirty feet or the podcast clip itself in the material provided. What you can see, instead, is a couple refusing to be hectored into a performance of shame, and an audience that keeps trying to turn a marriage into an open vote.

Originally published on IBTimes UK