"Return to Hogwarts" is a special reunion of the "Harry Potter" casts, directors, and other individuals behind the novel-based movie series.

There's no doubt that "Harry Potter" is one of the most iconic film series of all time. Thanks to the popular fantasy novel series of J.K. Rowling, children and adults were able to witness a masterpiece that would remain in their minds for a very long time.

Now, some of the most popular actors and actresses that brought the movie series to life are coming together once again to revisit the places where the story of "the boy who lived" started.

Details of 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special 'Return to Hogwarts'

According to EW Entertainment's latest report, the "Harry Potter" reunion special titled "Return to Hogwarts" would be aired on various streaming platforms.

These include HBO Max. On this platform, the most-awaited special episode would be aired at 12 a.m. PT on January 1, 2022. This means that those fans located on the East Coasters will still need to wait for around 3 a.m. ET on New Year's Day.

On the other hand, Cartoon Network and TBS would also air "Return to Hogwarts." But, this would happen around the spring of 2022.

When it comes to the actors and actresses, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe will attend the special reunion. Aside from the three main characters, Mark Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, and other big names who played important roles in the series would also be featured.

You can view this link to see more details about the upcoming "Return to Hogwarts" reunion special.

Emma Watson Reveals Intriguing Things About Her

If there's someone that has a lot of things going on in their time during the making of the "Harry Potter" series, it would be Emma Watson.

People.Com reported that Watson almost quit her role as Hermione Granger. She considered this when she was about to sign a new contract for the "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

She also shared that she fell in love with Tom Felton, the actor who played the role of Draco Malfoy, as reported by Glamour. These are just some of the things you can expect from the upcoming reunion of the movie series' casts.

