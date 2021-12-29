Dwayne Johnson responded to Vin Diesel's plea to him on Instagram about joining "Fast and Furious'" latest installment.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, The Rock said that he was surprised with what his co-star in the film posted on his social media, claiming that he privately informed Diesel about his plans of not coming back into the franchise.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson said in the interview.

The Rock also pointed out that he also informed Universal Pictures about his plans. The "Jumanji" actor then said that the company was "very supportive" of his decisions and that they understood the "problem."

Johnson did not further the specifics on the "problem" he mentioned.

Although the former WWE superstar said that he was "firm and cordial" with his words during his encounter with Diesel, the actor noted that he would still be "supportive" on the casts of "Fast and Furious" and root for the franchise to be successful.

"There was no chance I would return [to "Fast and Furious"]," Johnson underscored.

READ NEXT: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Mom With a New Car for Christmas

The Rock Calls Vin Diesel's Instagram Post as "Manipulation"

As Swayne Johnson firmly reiterated that he would not come back to "Fast and Furious" as a cast, The Rock also commented on the Instagram post of his co-star Vin Diesel on Instagram, calling it an act of "manipulation."

"Vin's recent public post is an example of his manipulation," The Rock said, explaining that he did not want the way Diesel brought up his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker, urging the actor to "leave them out of it."

The actor then noted that they spoke with each other "months ago," and they both came to a "clear" understanding.

"My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast and Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters," Johnson emphasized.

Despite not joining the cast of "Fast and Furious" back, Johnson reiterated that he wishes success to his former co-stars and crewmembers. He also pointed out that he is "confident" in the ability of the "Fast and Furious" universe to deliver consistently to the audience.

Vin Diesel's Instagram Post

In November, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to post a photo of him and Dwayne Johnson to call on the actor to go back to the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

In the IG post, Diesel called The Rock his "little brother," saying that Johnson has a "very important role to play."

Diesel then called The Rock a part of his family as his children called Johnson "Uncle Dwayne," claiming that his kids and the "San Andreas" actor never failed to send "well-wishes" with each other.

It can be recalled that a feed between the two actors surfaced in 2016 when Dwayne Johnson called some of his male co-stars "candy a**es" and "unprofessional."

READ NEXT: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Navy Veteran Fan After He Was 'Moved' By His Story

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Feud With Vin Diesel - From ET Canada