Wrestling-turned-action superstar Dwayne Johnson posted another heartfelt video involving cars on his social media account on Saturday, as he gifted another car, but this time, it was for her mother.

The 49-year-old "Red Notice" actor took to Instagram to show his fans the adorable video of her mom and the expensive gift he prepared, People reported.

"This one felt good," The Rock said at the beginning of his caption on his post.

The Rock Teams Up With Daughters to Surprise His Mom for Christmas

In the video posted by Johnson, he did not do the surprise alone as he sought help from his two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia. Johnson's girls were six and three years old, respectively.

"Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas day. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries," The Rock noted.

In the video, Johnson's family led his mother, Ata Johnson, to a driveway while covering her eyes. Little did she know, a new car with a red bow was in front of her.

Ata was shocked as the car was revealed before her eyes, with her grandkids greeting her a "Merry Christmas."

She then burst into tears, hugging The Rock, and gave a smile to the camera.

Aside from the video, The Rock also included some photos of her mother inside the new car he gifted during the occasion.

He included photos of her mom in tears of joy behind the steering wheel. He also pointed out that her mom was in "pure joy" when her daughters went in the car with their grandmother.

A photo of Johnson's mother wearing a big smile and claps for the gift she received was also included in Johnson's Instagram post.

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life. I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she," Dwayne Johnson added in his caption.

The Rock then concluded his caption with a greeting for his mother, telling his mom to "enjoy" her "new ride," and her Elvis records.

It was not the first time that Dwayne Johnson surprised his mom with an expensive gift. It can be recalled that in 2018, The Rock bought his mother a new home.

Dwayne Johnson's Generosity

Dwayne Johnson is not only gifting expensive cars to his family, but he also gives such presents to his fans who moved him.

In November, The Rock surprised Navy Veteran Oscar with one of his personal trucks. Johnson admitted that Oscar's story moved him as he also posted their heart-warming encounter on social media.

The Navy Veteran burst into tears as he read an envelope in the driver's seat.

The Rock admitted that he originally intended to give away the Porsche Taycan that he drove in his move "Red Notice." However, Johnson then revealed that Porsche did not allow him to do what he originally planned.

