Business and Fashion Mogul Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram for the first time since the tragedy involving her partner Travis Scott happened.

In a video, Kylie posted a video of a pricey Christmas gift she received which was inclined with her astrology sign, as she paired the video with a lion emoji with yellow hearts, The Daily Mail reported.

Jenner revealed a bedazzling Judith Leiber clutch before she showed how she spent Christmas with her daughter Stormi. Metro noted that the clutch the business mogul showed sells for about $6,000.

Kylie Jenner Posts on Instagram for the First Time

Aside from showing her new clutch, the fashion and business mogul also posted a new photo on her Instagram feed of a precious photo of her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kylie posted a photo of her mom standing in front of a furnace with Christmas socks hanging on its brick wall. Kris looked pretty in a dazzling red dress and red heels, as well as a big smile on her face. Kris has also paired a white flower as her brooch as well as red nail polish.

Fox News noted that the image posted by Kylie was the same photo used by Kris Jenner when she promoted her latest cover of "Jingle Bells."

That said cover of the songs was a collaboration with her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and her soon-to-be son-in-law, Travis Barker, Fox News reported.

"Merry Christmas Eve," Kylie Jenner captioned.

Kylie's post promoting her mother and sister's song was the first update of the reality star to her IG feed since her partner, Travis Scott, was caught in a tragedy during the Astroworld Festival.

It can be recalled that Scott's performance at the said music festival resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people who attended his concert.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Kylie said that she and her baby daddy were broken due to the incident.

Scott was reportedly working with the authorities to ensure that another tragedy like the one that happened in Astroworld never happens again.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Hiatus

Kylie's latest post breaks her hiatus on Instagram after the tragedy involving her partner, Travis Scott.

It can be recalled that a source close to Kylie Jenner's family revealed in November that Kylie's social media silence puts her brands in "jeopardy" as she may lose her business partnerships.

The source further explained that the longer Kylie's company goes inactive on social media more sales will go down of her company.

"We're talking potentially millions of dollars in losses," the insider noted. The pregnant reality star reportedly makes over a million per Instagram posts on her personal social media page.

In line with the tragedy, Kylie's brands have also shut off their comments.

On December 1, her brands opened the comment section of the posts on the promotions, including Kylie Cosmetics, which posted a promotion for the brand's 6th-year anniversary.

