Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar turned Hollywood movie star Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, gave away one of his precious trucks to surprise a Navy veteran, whom, according to the star, "moved" him from his story.

The Rock took to Instagram to share a clip of the heart-warming encounter with his fan, identified as Oscar, as he surprised his fans at the theater for the showing of his new movie "Red Notice."

"I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them," Dwayne Johnson said.

The Rock Gifts Personalized Truck to a Navy Veteran Fan

Dwayne Johnson posted a clip of his encounter partnered with a post that explains the background of his heart-wrenching experience with Oscar.

According to The Rock, he wanted to "do something BIG... something MASSIVE... something unforgettable with one fan."

The video showed that Johnson surprised his fans in the theater and called Oscar, the Navy veteran, onstage to have a little chat with him. Oscar seemed delighted as he hugged the Hollywood star. Johnson then said to Oscar that his story moved him, touting that he did a little research about the Navy veteran, whom he found out was a motivational and optimistic personal trainer. The former WWE star revealed on stage that the navy veteran is also a leader at the Westside Church and that he supports and makes meals for women victims abused by domestic violence.

The Rock also thanked Oscar for being a Navy veteran as the star hugged his fan for another time. Oscar then revealed that he was "speechless" about his encounter with his idol.

"I didn't know that this is gonna happen this is such a blessing, man. Man, it's so good to meet you I feel so encouraged right now I'm so uplifted," the Navy veteran underscored.

As the pair went outside, Johnson gave the Navy veteran his biggest surprise as he gifted him his custom truck. Oscar read the letter on the driver's seat, and he burst into tears.

According to The Rock, he originally intended to give away the Porsche Taycan that he drove in the "Red Notice," but Porsche did not allow him to do so.

"Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family," Dyane Johnson concluded in his post.

Dwayne Johnson Greets 'Happy Thanksgiving' to Tour Bus; Asks the people to Stay Away From His House

Another surprise was made by Dwayne Johnson on Thursday, as he interacted with the people on a Tour bus.

The superstar posted a video of himself on Instagram driving opposite a Hollywood tour bus asking the people on board: "Have you seen my house yet?"

The passengers who were stunned responded, "no."

"Okay cool keep it that way! Have a happy Thanksgiving," The Rock said as he drove away from the tour bus.

It was not the first time that Dwayne Johnson interacted with a tour bus. According to TMZ, The Rock graciously had a chat with passengers for a while before he went into a meeting in Los Angeles a few years ago.

