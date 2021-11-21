Bad Bunny appeared in the 2021 AMAs with comfort and style as he attended the awards ceremony on Sunday in almost all-mint ensemble.

Instead of appearing in a suit, the "Yonaguni" singer walked on the red carpet of the American Music Awards this year with his red carpet-ready puffer coat, showing how a cozy and plushy material could still look cool into the paparazzi's cameras, Vogue reported.

From head to toe, Bad Bunny wore his clothes in mint, as he paired his stylish puffer coat with a white tank and pastel green trousers. He also wore footwear of the same color.

The "Soy Peor" singer then accessorized with his iconic Matrix-style shades and layered necklaces.

When asked by Billboard how he styles himself, the Latino musician expressed his gratitude to his stylist.

"My stylist knows me so she, he, always brings me a lot of gracia," Bad Bunny said as he finished his statement in Spanish.

Bad Bunny also revealed that he is working on his new album.

"I'm working with something new for the next year," the singer asked. When asked if the album will be out in January or February, Bad Bunny said he does not know yet contending that he is working with his music "without pressure" and without a "limit" on his time.

Bad Bunny Bags 2 Awards in 2021 AMAs

Aside from being stylish and a fashion icon during the event, Bad Bunny also proved that his talent in music is extraordinary as he won 2 awards out of the five nominations he gathered for the AMAs this year.

Bad Bunny bagged this year's "Favorite Male Latin Artist" on the AMAs, besting other notable Latino musicians such as Maluma, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, and Ozuna.

Bad Bunny's album entitled "EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO" won for this year's Favorite Latin Album. Bunn's album won against the music projects of Kali Uchis, Maluma, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro.

"I'm so glad, I'm grateful. I work always with my heart," Bad Bunny said in an interview. He then spoke in Spanish to thank his fans for the support he received.

Aside from winning two awards, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dákiti" were also nominated for AMAs "Collaboration of the Year." However, the title was bagged by Doja Cat and Sza for their hit song "Kiss Me More."

Bad Bunny is also nominated twice in the category "Favorite Latin Song" for his hit singles "Dákiti" and "La Noche De Anoche," which was another collaboration with Latin singer Rosalía. However, the winner for this category is not yet announced by the award-giving body.

AMAs 2021

This year's American Music Awards is hosted by rapper Cardi B and includes a number of performances from different artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay and BTS, Bad Bunny, Walker Hayes, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.

Diplo is known to DJ on the said event which is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Rodrigo and The Weeknd lead the nomination for this year with six each.

The AMAs have new categories this year including favorite trending song, favorite Latin Duo or Group, and favorite gospel artist.

