President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered that the flags of the United States be lowered to half-staff following the death of the Nevada Democrat Senator Harry Reid.

The president ordered the flags be lowered in the White House and other agencies such as the naval vessels, embassies, and military bases, on the day of Reid's internment, The Daily Mail reported.

On Tuesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat senator from New York, also ordered the flags in the Capitol to be lowered, New York Post mentioned.

Schumer's orders on the Congress came after Landra Reid, Harry Reid's widow, confirmed the death of her husband.

Pres Joe Biden Praises Former Nevada Democrat for Service; Calls Him 'Man of Action'

President Joe Biden called Reid a "man of action" as he lauded the Nevada Democrat's service to the people.

"From humble roots in Searchlight, Nevada, Harry Reid rose to become one of the great Senate Majority Leaders in American History. He was a man of action and a man of his word," Biden said in his proclamation.

The president also noted that Reid's career in public service was "instrumental" in passing "landmark legislation" that made a difference in the lives of the American people.

"His devoted service to our nation was not about power for power's sake. It was about the power to do the right by the American people," Biden said about Reid's legacy in the government.

Aside from President Biden, former President Barack Obama also offered his thoughts on the passing of the Ex-Nevada Democrat. Obama said that he would not be the president of the United States if not for Reid's "encouragement and support."

Meanwhile, Reid's political foe, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also commented on the death of the former Nevada Democrat. McConnell pointed out that the nature of their job usually brought them to "intense conflict over politics and policy."

However, McConnell underscored that despite their arguments over politics, he "never" doubted what Reid felt was right for Nevada and the United States.

Former Nevada Democrat Senator Harry Reid's Death

Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid died on Tuesday at 82 years old. His death was confirmed by his widow in a statement, saying that he died "peacefully" and surrounded by his family, Today reported.

Reid's wife also revealed that the Nevada Democrat's death followed his four-year battle against pancreatic cancer.

"We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years... We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that it meant the world to him," Landra Reid said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reid served for 34 years in Washington. He was the Senate Majority leader during the presidency of Gorge W. Bush and Barack Obama.

During his active years in Washington, the former Democrat senator also ushered in pushing for historic legislation such as the Affordable Care Act. He then retired from service in 2017 after an accident left him blind in one eye.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

