Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday announced that their point guard, Ricky Rubio, will be out for the rest of the NBA season due to a torn ACL.

According to CBS Sports, Cleveland Cavalier's announcement came after an MRI confirmed that Rubio suffered a torn ACL to his left knee.

ESPN reported that Rubio sustained the injury during Tuesday night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (108-104). Rubio then had an MRI at the Cleveland Clinic Sports on Wednesday.

It was not the first time Ricky Rubio suffered a torn ACL on his left knee. He also had the condition in the same knee during his rookie season in Minnesota in 2012.

Ricky Rubio's ACL injury happened amid Tuesday's match between Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. During the game's fourth quarter, Ricky Rubio appeared to have slipped while maneuvering around Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham and dribbling the ball as he attempted to gain a score.

The Cleveland Cavalier's point guard was then seen with his knees buckled up as he fell to the ground. Rubio's pain was evident as he immediately grabbed his knee after he went down on the floor.

Ricky Rubio was helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/QuNciWZB2y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

Rubio then reportedly signaled to his teammates that he needed help. He did not put any weight on his left leg while his teammates assisted him to the locker room. Reports noted that the NBA star was seen leaving the arena in crutches.

Rubio fell on the ground as he neared a triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists during the match.

Losing Ricky Rubio in the succeeding matches is a blow for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently stands as the East's No. 5 seed with the NBA's fourth-best point differential.

In 34 games this season, Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Rubio in a trade with Minnesota during the summer. Ricky Rubio has an average of 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

ACL Injury

An injury on the anterior cruciate ligament, commonly known as ACL, is usually a tear or sprain. According to Mayo Clinic, ACL is one of the strong bands of tissue that help connect your thigh bone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia).

Injuries on the ACL usually occur during sports that involve sudden changes or stops in the direction, jumping, and landing, such as basketball, soccer, and downhill skiing.

An ACL injury can happen to others who suddenly changed the pace and direction, suddenly stopped, and even awkwardly landed a jump.

When the ligament is damaged, experts noted that a partial or complete tissue tear occurred. However, a mild injury on the ACL may stretch the ligament but still leave it intact.

