The NBA has announced its new quarantine protocol for vaccinated players, officials, and coaches, stating that they can return as soon as six days after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to NBC Chicago, a memo was distributed to different teams on Monday, noting that the league and the player's union have agreed to cut the 10-day isolation period to six for those individuals who have been vaccinated.

This, however, is provided that the testing data of the individuals show that they are no longer infectious. In addition, coaches, officials, and players can still be exempt from the COVID-19 protocols imposed by the league if they pass a pair of screenings 24 hours apart.

The league's new protocol follows the latest recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cut the suggested quarantine period for those asymptomatic or without symptoms from 10 days to five.

NBA Changes Protocol After Dozens of Players Placed Under Quarantine

The new NBA protocol was set after 166 players were placed under COVID-19 protocol in the past two weeks, depleting the NBA teams' rosters. The lack of players led to teams signing 10-day contracts to players who have retired and are from the G-league.

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, told ESPN that the Omicron variant was observed in at least 90 percent of the recent cases among players, Daily Mail reported.

The league increased testing during the holidays, leading to more players getting positive results. However, with the new protocol in place, players who have been inoculated with the vaccine can quickly return to the court.

Silver further noted that around 97 percent of NBA players have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. A few were not vaccinated but were notable, including Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Irving has yet to play during the current season due to local restrictions and policies set by the Nets organization. However, Irving is reportedly set to return to action in road games after going through health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, all officials and coaches in the NBA were required to get vaccinated.

COVID Vaccine Accelerates Clearing Out of Virus in the System

According to ESPN, sources from the NBA stated that the data shows that individuals who have been vaccinated get the virus out of their system faster compared to those who were unvaccinated.

The NBA followed the NFL in revising their COVID-19 protocols and reducing the return time for players who have received vaccines.

Earlier this month, the NFL reduced the requirements for players by allowing those who are asymptomatic to return for at least 24 hours. The NFL also decreased the frequency of testing for asymptomatic and vaccinated players.

