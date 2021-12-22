Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been known to turn quite a few heads with his pre-game outfits, but his latest entrance at Staples Center went viral.

The LA Lakers star entered the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena Tuesday with a cigar in his hand, prompting NBA fans and critics to attack him on social media once again.

LeBron James Walks Into Staples Center With Cigar

The final game on Tuesday's five-game slate featured a matchup between the Western Conference rivals LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

However, according to ClutchPoints, all eyes were on LeBron James as The King did not only continue carrying his weakened and struggling Laker team, but also he entered into Staples Center with a cigar.

James literally walked into the Lakers' home area with a cigar in one of his hands. But he did have his face mask on, so he probably won't be able to take a puff until he removes it.

Some purple and gold fans considered the act of LeBron James as a gangster-like "The King." But the TNT broadcasters, who were covering the pre-game show, could not quite believe what they had witnessed. Kenny Smith even said that James was being "disrespectful" with his cigar-bearing ways.

Lakers fans gave LeBron-style points for his rather audacious entrance instead of criticizing it. They stated that James deserved it most because of what he does on the basketball court.

So far, LeBron James has been carrying the LA squad throughout what has been a very rocky campaign.

LeBron James' Monster Night Spoiled by Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers came into Tuesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns on back-to-back losses, and despite the heroic performance of LeBron James, doing everything on both ends of the floor just to get back on the winning column, the Lakers still fell short against the Suns.

The King dropped 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists, but it was not enough against the squad of Phoenix Suns led by his good friend, Chris Paul.

Aside from LeBron James, only two other Lakers players were able to reach double-digit scoring. Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, while returning Lakers forward Trevor Ariza had 12 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Carmelo Anthony had a good start, but he was ejected in the third period after complaining about not getting a foul. Despite the close first half, the LA Lakers were blown out by the Suns, 108-88, after displaying a poor third-quarter performance.

The absence of Melo had a huge impact on the Lakers' offense as they also missed the production of their star big man Anthony Davis who suffered another injury.

Davis would be evaluated after four weeks for the medical team of Lakers to assess whether he could return to play for the purple and gold squad.

The Lakers would be facing the San Antonio Spurs before they would crash against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas day.

