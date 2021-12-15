The lingering ankle soreness suffered by Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncis prompted him to miss another match-up against his idol LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers squad.

Luka Doncic Misses Face-Off Against LeBron James

According to The Dallas Morning News, viewers of one of the most anticipated match-ups would once again be disappointed as they would not witness Luka Doncic and LeBron James square off on Wednesday in Dallas.

The absence of Doncic would mean his third consecutive game, and it would take the luster away from the anticipated match-up between the Mavericks' superstar point guard and the Lakers' main man LeBron James. The King, LeBron James, was an idol of Doncic when he was growing up in the country of Slovenia.

The ankle soreness suffered by Doncic started originally with his left knee and ankle when he played against the Denver Nuggets on November 15. After the game, Doncic missed four games, and the Mavericks missed his production and lost all of them.

However, the Mavs have won their last two games without the Slovenian star as Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Brunson, and other guys from the bench have stepped in with strong performances.

Luka Doncic-Less Mavericks Face Lakers At Home

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday afternoon that Luka Doncic would be missing his third consecutive game with left ankle soreness, a not-so-perfect time since the Lakers would be visiting Dallas for a nationally televised game.

The game against Pacers where Doncic retwisted his ankle last Friday sent him off the game and has not returned to the court since the loss.

After beating the Thunder and Hornets on Sunday and Monday, respectively, the Mavs were at 2-4 standing this season without Doncic in the six games that he missed since first spraining his left ankle.

Doncic has not played against his childhood idol James since January 10, 2020. It was a time when there were still fans in the arenas and prior to the bubble.

Last season, they played in a marquee Christmas clash in an empty Staples Center. James missed the two limited-capacity match-ups in American Airlines Center while he was sent out with an ankle injury last April.

Sterling Brown was questionable to play because of left foot soreness also that already cost him to miss five games, while Mavs center Willie Cauley-Stein was out due to personal reasons and would miss his 10th consecutive game.

Furthermore, the LA Lakers were also grappling with uncertain availability. The purple and gold squad canceled their practice on Tuesday before their flight to Dallas after forward Talen Horton-Tucker entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Aside from THT, the Lakers, Anthony Davis (knee), has been listed as day-to-day. Davis did not play in Sunday's win over the Orlando Magic.

