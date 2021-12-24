The highly-anticipated NBA Christmas Day games would feature the most talented squads in the league, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will have a chance to make a new record on this day.

LeBron James is on a mission to lead the most Christmas day points of all-time list, overtaking record holder Kobe Bryant.

Christmas Day is an extremely important day on the NBA calendar, as it served as a major showcase for the league. The NBA scheduled 12 straight hours of action spread out over five different games this year.

The games will feature some of the NBA's most popular teams and players. The stage set by the NBA on Christmas Day would give fans enough entertainment as there would be no shortage of enticing matchups and intriguing storylines.

Despite the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the league, the Christmas Day games were still set to be played as NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has a contingency plan in case players would not be available to play.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

According to CBS Sports, LeBron James would have a chance to make another NBA history on Saturday as he would be entering the L.A.'s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets just 12 points behind Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time Christmas scoring list.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is currently the record holder with 395 points in 16 games, averaging 24.6 points per game on a 40.8 field goal percentage.

LeBron James is currently sitting at the second spot with 383 points in 15 games, averaging 25.5 points per game with a field goal percentage of 48.4.

"The King" would only need to score 13 points to pass Bryant and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on December 25. Also, he would tie Bryant for the most Christmas Day appearances with 16.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Catches Heat After Walking Into Staples Center With Cigar Before Lakers Lose to Suns Despite His Monster Performance

Other NBA Christmas Day Games

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

The teams with the two best records in the league are the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, and they would be facing off for the third time this season on Christmas Day.

The Suns won their first match-up in late November, while the Warriors evened the season series up just a few days later.

Fans expected both squads to play an intense game as the game would temporarily serve as a de facto tiebreaker until the teams would meet again for a fourth and final time in late March.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Two Eastern Conference rivals will also face off on Christmas Day when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks may be the defending NBA champions. But the Celtics team led by Jayson Tatum have gotten the best of them so far this regular season, eyeing for their third win against "The Greek Freak," Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

The NBA's Christmas Day will begin with a rematch of one of the intriguing first-round of last season's playoff series. Julius Randle would be facing the Trae Young-led squad, who eliminated them in the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

The fifth and final game on Christmas Day would be between two teams fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic, who has recently entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, needs two negative results to face the Utah Jazz led by duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors Fans Honor Stephen Curry's 3-Point Record With Standing Ovation

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron & Lakers will face Kevin Durant & Nets on Christmas Day | Vince Carter decides - From Nicky