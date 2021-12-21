A week after Stephen Curry broke NBA legend Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record on the road, the Golden State Warriors had finally celebrated their main man's achievement on their first game at home.

The Golden State Warriors hoped that their superstar would break the record at Chase Center, but that did not happen, and they had to wait for a few more days for them to see the greatest shooter of all time.

Dubs Nation Celebrates Stephen Curry's Achievement at Chase Center

According to NBC Sports, after Stephen Curry made the record-breaking 2,974th 3-pointer of his career against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last Tuesday, Chef Curry was surprised by another ovation on his own home floor.

After Curry made not only his teammates and coaches proud, they had a memorable night for the Warriors fans as the team's third stop of a five-game road trip for the Warriors ended with a win.

Nearly a week later, Warriors fans in the Bay Area finally got a chance to acknowledge Curry for setting the record of shots made behind the arc.

Stephen Curry Launches '2974 Collection' After Breaking All-Time 3-Points Record

During the first stoppage in play between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Monday night, a tribute video was played on the video board, highlighting the greatness of the 33-year-old shooter.

When Stephen Curry was introduced to the crowd, all of the fans inside the Chase Center stood up and gave him a huge ovation. Curry waved to the fans several times as he walked back on the court at the resumption of play before a game official inbounded the ball.

The now considered the greatest NBA shooter of all time dropped a total of 30 points against the Kings. Curry once again led his team to another victory to improve the record of 25-6. The Warriors are only trailing against the Phoenix Suns, who remained hot despite their snapped winning streak.

The Suns' squad led by Chris Paul is currently sitting at the top of the West with a 24-5 record and on a 3-game win streak.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry's next milestone would be becoming the first player ever to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers. Curry entered Monday's game needing 18 to get that mark.

Depending on how many he could make against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night after he drained 4 triples at home against the Kings, the GSW star point guard could also hit No. 3000 on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Curry has launched a new NFT collection as his way of celebrating each and every one of those 2,974 made 3-pointers.

The "2974 Collection" was launched Monday at 2974SC.com. Each unique NFT was priced at $499. Stephen Curry would be donating 100 percent of his profits to the "Eat. Learn. Play" foundation that he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, established in 2019.

