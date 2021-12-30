As people prepare to welcome another new year, we bid goodbye to some of the celebrities and other famous faces who died in 2021.

But we will continue to remember them, particularly those who made an important impact, may it be on a national or personal level. Here are some of those who will be remembered for their talents and contributions.

READ NEXT: Royal Family Snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Offer To Help Search for 'Diversity Czar'

Lucia Guilmain

Lucia Guilmain came from a family of artists, being the daughter of actress Ofelia Guilmain and sister of the actors Juan Ferrara and Esther Guilmáin, Milenio reported.

Guilmain was known for starring in different Mexican films and soap operas. She passed away on February 15 from COVID-19 at the age of 83. Her nephew Oscar Ortiz de Pinedo announced the death of his aunt.

Guilmain received a best actress award from the Association of Theatrical journalist for participating in the montage of La Casa de Bernarda Alba. She started working in the 60s in films such as "Rio Hondo and Tajimara," among others.

Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, died at age 99 on April 9. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's passing.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the duke had inspired the lives of "countless young people," BBC News reported.

Prince Philip was said to have passed away due to old age. He left King Edward VII's hospital in central London after a month-long stay for treatment in March.

He was first admitted on February 16 after feeling unwell. Prince Philip underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another hospital.

Ray Reyes

Ray Reyes, a former member of the boy band Menudo, died on April 30 at age 51. His cause of death was a massive heart attack, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Reyes was born in New York City in 1970 and was raised in Levittown, Puerto Rico, which was the same city he lived as an adult and where he died.

Reyes joined Menudo in early 1983 and left the group in 1985 due to a growth spurt. Raymond Acevedo replaced him.

Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams died of a suspected overdose at age 54 on September 6. According to Vanity Fair, the actor is a five-time Emmy nominee and was known for his TV performances like "Boardwalk Empire," "Lovecraft Country," and "The Wire."

New York City's medical examiner said his manner of death was an accidental death, with the cause being acute drug intoxication. He had fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and parafluorofentanyl in his system when he died in Brooklyn.

Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones' drummer, Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts, died at age 80 on August 24. However, according to Rolling Stone, no cause of death was publicly given.

Watts caught the attention of many for being very different from the rest of the Stones, with his dapper dress sense, which was more in line with the jazz he sometimes played.

Doors' John Densmore called Watts "one of the great timekeepers" of the music.

Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl and Midge Pinciotti on "That '70s Show," died at age 65 on January 4.

According to reports, she had a urinary tract infection that spread to her kidney, liver, gallbladder, and bloodstream.

Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, one of the most prominent figures in musical theater, died at age 91 on November 26. Sondheim created iconic musicals such as "Sweeney Todd," "West Side Story," and "Sunday in the Park With George."

A friend of Sondheim earlier said that the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist did not have any known illness, and his death was sudden.

Anne Rice

Anne Rice died at age 80 due to complications from a stroke on December 11. The bestselling author had seven novels adapted for the screen, including "Interview With a Vampire" in 1994.

Vicente Fernandez

Vicente Fernandez died at the age of 81 on December 12, months after he suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury. He underwent surgery and was in critical patient care and intensive care units, Independent reported.

Fernandez became a cultural icon with having recorded more than 50 albums and contributing to more than 30 films. He won three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Wards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

READ MORE: Black Man Anthony Broadwater Wrongly Convicted of Raping' The Lovely Bones' Author Alice Sebold Had No Idea She Used the Story to Start Literary Career

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Celebs Who Sadly Died In 2021 - From Nicki Swift