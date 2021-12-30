Look Ahead America (LAA) has announced that the team of volunteers in New York, led by State Volunteer Coordinator Tom O'Connor, will be launching an initiative surrounding election integrity throughout the state.

The goal of this effort will be to educate citizens and elected officials on the importance and benefits of election integrity and ultimately pass legislation that covers Look Ahead America's six policy objectives for voter integrity reform. These can be found at https://lookaheadamerica.org/integrity/ .

LAA's Executive Director Matt Braynard made the following statement:

We're looking forward to launching this effort on election integrity in the great state of New York. Our dedicated volunteer base is ready to meet with elected officials and be a force for change in election integrity.

We are currently looking for State Volunteer Coordinators in several states to lead the existing network of volunteers. If you're interested in learning more about this opportunity and have at least 10 hours of free time per week, please fill out the application at www.lookaheadamerica.org/lead .

Look Ahead America is an America First nonprofit dedicated to standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government. We aren't just talk; we're action. That action means deploying our R.E.T. (Register, Educate, Turnout to Vote) field programs across the country. It means leading Patriot Actions and training citizens to lobby their state and local governments for America First causes. And it means ensuring voter integrity by investigating cases of illegal ballots and advocating for election reform to prevent them from being cast in the first place.

