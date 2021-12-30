House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, recently bought millions of dollars worth of call options for stocks, including Google, Disney, Salesforce, and Roblox, according to financial disclosures published.

The purchases were noted from December 17 to December 21, or days after Pelosi said in a press conference that members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks, according to a New York Post report.

The Pelosis traded Google and Salesforce call options with a value around $500,000 and $1 million each.

Meanwhile, the Roblox options were valued at between $100,000 and $250,000; Disney call options were worth between $100,000 and $250,000.

Pelosi and her husband also bought up calls for chipmaker Micron Technology worth between $250,000 and $500,000.

Paul runs Financial Leasing Services, which is a real estate and venture capital investment and a consulting firm.

Pelosi's husband has made big-money bets on companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google.

Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital commented on the call options, which are set to expire in late 2022 and early 2023. Hayes said that it shows that Pelosis believe tech stocks will be in a stable run in the coming new year. He added that they are trying to ride the momentum.

Some D.C. insiders claim that Pelosi is slow-talking legislation that would hurt big tech firms.

Pelosi on Congress Members Making Trades

Pelosi told reporters during a news conference that the country is a free-market economy and that members of Congress should be able to participate in that.

Her statement comes despite the bipartisan support for prohibiting Congress members from buying and holding individual stocks in office, according to a CNBC News report.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her support for banning lawmakers from the practice.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Congress members argue that lawmakers have access to inside information that is not widely available to the public.

They noted that Congress should abstain from buying and selling individual stock and other assets.

Meanwhile, Pelosi's husband brought 4,000 shares of Alphabet in June and made an initial $4.8 million and has since grown to $5.3 million, according to a Fortune report.

Pelosi's spokesperson said that the speaker has no involvement or prior knowledge of these transactions.

Currently, Republican Sen. Ricard Burr is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission for trades he made in the early days of the pandemic.

Other lawmakers were also investigated by the Department of Justice for their trades.

Burr and Sen. Kelly Loeffler allegedly had inside knowledge of the impending COVID crisis when they sold shares in January 2020.

Burr sold $1.7 million worth of stock holdings, while Loeffler unloaded up to $3.1 million worth of stock. The act was reportedly after having closed-door briefings about the threat of the pandemic.

Loeffler is the wife of New York Stock Exchange chairman Jeffrey Sprecher.

