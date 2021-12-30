The upcoming New Year's Day will likely be cold and snowy in Los Angeles, New Mexico, and Wisconsin as the National Weather Service (NWS) announced winter storm warnings in the areas.

Two days of wet conditions are expected in Los Angeles as a storm system slowly slides over the Southland. The weather system is expected to bring rain in many areas and snow in the mountains.

In the Los Angeles County mountains except in the Santa Monica range, a winter storm warning would be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, December 31, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to the NWS, heavy snow is likely, with 1 to 3 feet accumulating above 5,000 feet and "light snow" falling as low as 4,000 feet."

The snow is also expected to be accompanied by winds as fast as 45 to 50 miles per hour, with higher-elevation gusts that may reach 60 miles per hour.

Rains with possible chances of thunderstorms can also be expected in the morning. Possible rain showers are also forecasted to fall in the afternoon.

Winter Storm to Arrive in New Mexico on New Year's Eve

In New Mexico, a winter storm is expected to hit on New Year's Eve and Day. While the state will experience a break from the messy weather on Thursday, light scattered snow showers may still be possible in the northern mountains and San Juan.

Winter storm warnings will take effect in the area beginning Friday. The warnings are expected to last until Saturday, causing difficult travel conditions during the holiday.

The state is expecting rain and snow to arrive by Friday morning. The weather conditions will be scattered throughout the day and expected to intensify in the evening. Levels of snow are forecasted to drop by Saturday morning.

The plains and valleys are expected to dry out on Saturday afternoon, but scattered snow will continue in the mountains until evening.

Four to Eight Inches of Snow to Cover Wisconsin on New Year's Day

Southern Wisconsin, including the cities of Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Racine, faces a possibility of a snowstorm on New Year's Day. Forecasters also predict possible bitter cold to follow the storm.

The aforementioned cities have received winter storm watch warnings that will take effect from Saturday afternoon until late Saturday night. The watch was issued due to concerns that there could be some lake effect snow in counties along Lake Michigan.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the NWS office in Sullivan said that heavy snowing is to be expected in the three counties. Moreover, blowing and drifting snow because of the "north winds of 25 to 35 mph," could be expected to hit the said counties.

