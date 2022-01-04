An astronomer popularly known as Jupiter Joe maintains his innocence with his lawyer, Troy A. Smith, saying that the murder charge against his client does not make sense.

Jupiter Joe, with the real name Joe Martinez, was charged with two counts of murder on Nov. 30, 2021, over the 1999 murder of a 13-year-old Minerliz "Minnie" Soriano, according to a Law and Crime report.

The teenager was said to almost never strayed far from home. She was remembered as someone who enjoyed writing poetry, reading romance novels, roller skating, and cycling,

Martinez was a neighbor of Soriano and was interviewed by the New York City Police Department at the time of her murder. However, he was never considered a suspect until 22 years later.

An anonymous NYPD source said that Martinez was not outraged, rather he was more of asking "how did this happen" with his expression. The source added that Martinez was not combative nor in denial, which was all "hallmarks of a guilty person."

Smith said that his client has no criminal history, adding that it is unusual that a 49-year-old man would have his first criminal contact at this age.

Martinez has entered a not guilty plea to the charges of felony murder and intentional murder, with his next court appearance scheduled for March 7.

Minerliz "Minnie" Soriano's Cold Murder Case

A DNA found on Soriano's sweater partially matched that of Martinez's deceased father. Martinez's DNA was an exact match with the DNA found on Soriano's sweater.

Retired NYPD homicide detective Malcolm Reiman said that when they have a success like that, it is considered a great thing.

Reiman worked on Soriano's case. The retired law enforcement agent said that homicide cases have a ripple effect, noting that they are not only working for the dead victim but also for the other people surrounding the victim as well.

Soriano's aunt, Amelia Soriano, said that she always believed that the girl's murder would one day be solved, according to a People report.

Amelia said that it was very sad not knowing, no one seeing anything, no one knowing anything.

She added that Martinez threw her niece in the dumpster like she was garbage.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in December that it has been 22 years since "her life was cruelly taken." Clark added that detectives never gave up on her finding justice for her and her family.

Martinez was known locally for teaching astronomy of the streets of New Rochelle and the Bronx, according to an Independent report.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that the indictment shows the commitment of NYPD detectives regarding the case.

Shea added that the investigators used the science of familial DNA searching, along with investigative work.

Martinez with the name "Jupiter Joe" has posted several videos and photos on social media promoting his love for astronomy and determination to teach New Yorkers about it.

