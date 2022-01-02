Dog the Bounty Hunter is reportedly traveling to Utah to help solve a case of a murdered woman that has been linked to Brian Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's help was sought by Sean-Paul Schulte, the father of Kylen Schulte. Schulte earlier said that he wanted the 68-year-old reality star to help find his daughter's killer.

Kylen Schulte and her wife, Crystal Turner, were both found dead with gunshot wounds at a campsite in the La Sal mountain range in Utah in August.

According to The Sun, Schulte wrote on Facebook that Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is coming to Moab, Utah to help them find answers in the mysterious deaths of his daughter.

"I've spoken with Dog three times now. He's coming back to Moab again to help us!!! JJ n Dog. Plus the essentials. Praise the Lord," Schulte said.

Kylen Schulte's Father Linked Daughter's Murder to Brian Laundrie

It has been speculated that Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner might have played pool with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Moab before they were found dead.

Schulte earlier said that his daughter and her wife were playing pool with a couple at a local bar called Woody's Tavern on August 12, the same day that Laundrie and Petito were stopped by cops.

Sharing details on Understanding Crime's Facebook page, Schulte noted that her daughter had been playing with a "creepy man" peacefully. Schulte wrote that he was hoping the tavern's staff would look to see if they knew who it was.

When someone asked Schulte if "Crystal was shooting pool with the creeper at Woody's? So he may have been following them?" he replied, "we don't know if it was him. It was a couple. A young couple. I want to know if it was Brian and Gabby!"

After their infamous stop with the bodycam footage, Laundrie and Petito were interviewed and separated by cops. The police officers then concluded that the incident was a mental-health crisis and not a crime.

The cops ordered Laundrie and Petito to cool down for the night separately. Laundrie was put in a hotel room while Petito stayed in their van. Laundrie's room was reportedly just a seven-minute walk to Woody's.

Prior to their murder, Kylen and Crystal had told their friends that they were transferring to another site since there was a "weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out." The couple reportedly stopped communicating with their family and friends shortly after.

Investigators speculated whether the deaths of Kylen and Crystal could be linked to the Laundrie-Petito case, given the closeness of time and location of the two incidents. However, officials later determined that there was no connection between the two cases. Police have yet to name a suspect in Kylen or Crystal's deaths.

Private investigator Jason Jensen believes that the "creepy" man the newlywed couple mentioned must be connected to their deaths.

Jensen told NewsNation Now that she "don't think there is a coincidence that somebody else is the murderer, I think it's really this creepy guy."

Jensen added that Brian Laundrie could not be ruled out until it was proven that he was not in the area before the couple was murdered.

READ NEXT: Gabby Petito Family to Celebrate First Christmas Without Her, Takes Action to Ensure No One Else Suffer the Same

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Brian Laundrie

The Fort De Soto Park in Florida was one of the areas that Dog The Bounty Hunter previously looked for Brian Laundrie.

Duane Chapman started searching the Fort De Soto campground area after receiving tips that Gabby Petito's fiance could be there. However, he was not lucky enough to find Laundrie in the park.

Brian Laundrie has also visited Fort De Soto with Gabby Petito. One of Petito's Instagram posts showed that they went to Fort De Soto Historical Fort in February.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has called off his search after officials confirmed that the remains found at a swampy area in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito Case

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Crime Online reported that law enforcement is still investigating the death of Petito. However, it did not detail why or what exactly they are focusing on at this stage of the case.

Meanwhile, the partial skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Case: Probe Into Utah Cops Who Responded to Gabby Petito and Fiance's Domestic Dispute 'Close' to Wrapping Up

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Father Seeking Clues From Community After Daughter Murdered Outside of Moab - From FOX 13 Utah News





