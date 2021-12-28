Dog The Bounty Hunter's help is once again being sought by a murdered woman's father after his daughter's death was linked to Brian Laundrie.

In a Facebook post, per The Sun, Sean-Paul Schulte, the father of Kylen Schulte, wrote that he wanted Dog the Bounty Hunter to help find his daughter's killer.

"For Christmas I want DOG and JJ to work on this case together. Please please pretty please," he said.

The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has joined the search for Gabby Petito's fiance in late September.

In another Facebook post, Schulte spoke about the deaths of his daughter and her wife, Crystal Turner, who were found shot dead at a campsite in the La Sal mountain range in Utah in August.

Kylen used to work at the Moonflower Co-Op in Moab, Utah, where Petito and Laundrie were said to have argued just days before the newlyweds' deaths.

Prior to their murder, Kylen and Crystal had told friends that they were transferring to another site since there was a "weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out." The couple reportedly stopped communicating with their family and friends shortly after.

Investigators speculated whether the deaths of Kylen and Crystal could be linked to the Laundrie-Petito case, given the closeness of time and location of the two incidents. However, officials later determined that there was no connection between the two cases.

Kylen Schulte's Father Linked Daughter's Murder to Brian Laundrie

Sean-Paul Schulte said his daughter and her wife were playing pool with a couple at a local bar called Woody's Tavern on August 12, the same day that Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were stopped by cops, Radar Online reported.

Schulte shared details on Understanding Crime's Facebook page that her daughter had been playing with a "creepy man" peacefully. Schulte wrote that he was hoping the tavern's staff would look to see if they knew who it was.

When someone asked Schulte if "Crystal was shooting pool with the creeper at Woody's? So he may have been following them?" he replied, "we don't know if it was him. It was a couple. A young couple. I want to know if it was Brian and Gabby!"

After their infamous stop with the bodycam footage, Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were interviewed and separated by cops. The police officers then concluded that the incident was a mental-health crisis and not a crime.

The cops ordered Laundrie and Petito to cool down for the night separately. Laundrie was put in a hotel room while Petito stayed in their van.

Laundrie's room was reportedly just a seven-minute walk to Woody's. Police have yet to name a suspect in Kylen or Crystal's deaths.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Brian Laundrie

The Fort De Soto Park in Florida was one of the areas that Dog The Bounty Hunter previously looked for Brian Laundrie.

Duane Chapman started searching the Fort De Soto campground area after receiving tips that Gabby Petito's fiance could be there. However, he was not lucky enough to find Laundrie in the park.

Brian Laundrie has also visited Fort De Soto with Gabby Petito. One of Petito's Instagram posts showed that they went to Fort De Soto Historical Fort in February.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has called off his search after officials confirmed that the remains found at a swampy area in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Laundrie.

Deaths of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The partial skeletal remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

