A stark allegation has emerged on social media claiming that federal agents raided children's dormitories inside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre to seize and destroy handwritten letters from young detainees expressing fear, distress and despair. Reports circulating online assert that agents entered living quarters at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, to confiscate and destroy these child-written documents before they could be publicly revealed.

The claims have triggered a firestorm of concern from civil liberties advocates, though no verified court filing or video evidence confirming a raid to destroy children's letters currently exists in the public record. Nonetheless, independent documentation of handwritten letters written by children in ICE custody provides the factual backdrop against which these new allegations are being evaluated.

Inside the Alleged Narrative

Proponents of the claim say that the letters were collected by an adult detainee at Dilley and later handed to journalists upon release on 20 January 2026. These handwritten notes, crafted by children as young as five, reportedly detail prolonged confinement, lack of adequate care, poor schooling and deep emotional distress. According to testimonies reflected in published accounts, one 14-year-old wrote of unrelenting fear and sadness since arriving in the centre. Another, aged nine, mentioned repeated illness and inadequate medical attention beyond basic hydration.

The letters themselves and interviews with some of the children were documented independently after families were released, rather than from any official ICE source.

BREAKING: It's now being reported that Trump's federal agents at the ICE concentration camp in Dilley, Texas are raiding the dormitories of kids and their parents to confiscate and destroy letters from the children.



This happened after Pro-Republica published multiple letters… pic.twitter.com/KFog1xit4z — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 17, 2026

No Public Court Filings Confirm Destruction Raid

As of publication, no federal court complaint, legal docket, sworn affidavit or verified video recording has been made public that directly proves ICE agents conducted a raid specifically to seize and destroy children's writings in dorm rooms. Journalistic attempts to identify underlying legal actions tied to these claims have found no public court case or lawsuit that explicitly cites such a raid or destruction of evidence.

Legal challenges involving ICE's detention practices, such as conditions at the Dilley facility or alleged violations of the Flores settlement requiring children not be detained longer than 20 days, do exist. However, none yet reference the seizure and destruction of children's handwritten letters. Despite the absence of a specific legal docket tied to these claims, broader litigation has challenged ICE detention conditions, including claims of prolonged custody and inadequate medical care, which underpin the environment from which the letters emerged.

Conditions Inside Family Detention Centres

The South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, the location cited in the social media posts, is the largest family detention facility in the US and operated by the private company CoreCivic under contract with ICE. It has been under scrutiny for years over conditions allegedly harmful to children and families. Independent reports and watchdog filings have described conditions as overcrowded, with multiple families often lodged in the same room, limited access to age-appropriate education and rehabilitation services, and medical care described by detainees as insufficient.

Academic research underscores the harm that immigration detention inflicts on children. Almost nine in ten child detainees remain in custody longer than the 20-day limit established by the Flores Settlement Agreement. Prolonged detention correlates with inadequate screening and fragmented care, compounding psychological and physical harm.

These are letters submitted to ProPublica from children detained in an ICE facility in Texas.



Susej is 9 and has been detained for 50 days. Gaby is 14 and has been detained for 20 days.



Their accounts are heartbreaking. I encourage everyone to read them.https://t.co/WVrFwoS6nE pic.twitter.com/6gOTaBgKzg — James E. Clyburn (@RepJamesClyburn) February 9, 2026

Government Responses and Lack of Official Confirmation

In response to the public release of the letters collected from Dilley, the US Department of Homeland Security issued statements defending care standards at the facility. DHS contended that detainees receive appropriate medical care, schooling and basic necessities. CoreCivic similarly reaffirmed multiple layers of oversight and compliance standards at the centre in its own communications.

However, the department's responses have not directly addressed the specific allegation of a raid to seize and destroy children's writings. No official federal press release, internal memo or court filing confirming either the raid or the destruction of children's letters has been made available as of this writing.

The Broader Context of Enforcement Tactics

Though the specific claim of seized and destroyed letters lacks independent legal corroboration, other aspects of the US immigration enforcement strategy have been widely documented by court filings, legal advocacy groups and eyewitness video. Litigation continues around ICE raids across the United States, including tactics alleged to have traumatised families and children during arrests, with community advocates chronicling these enforcement actions in federal court challenges.

At present, the claim that federal agents raided children's dorms to seize and destroy handwritten letters remains unverified by court documents or authenticated recordings. Yet the underlying conditions described in those writings, independently documented by researchers, paint a troubling picture of children in extended immigration detention. The absence of public legal evidence underscores the importance of careful scrutiny and verification in reporting on matters of such gravity.

Originally published on IBTimes UK