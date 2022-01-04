Some Republican senators are seeking information regarding the records and backgrounds of Afghans that the administration of President Joe Biden has brought to the U.S. since August.

According to Breitbart News, GOP senators Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, and Rick Scott wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 17 to inquire about information related to the thousands of Afghans flown to the U.S. after the U.S. pulled its troops out of Afghanistan five months ago.

Republicans Inquire About Afghans Brought Into the U.S. By Joe Biden's Administration

In the joint letter, the three senators requested information about how the agencies are "vetting/screening these individuals." The senators wanted this information to be made available to them by December 30.

However, Johnson's office told Breitbart that as of Monday, they have yet to receive a response from the administration of Joe Biden.

In the letter, the senators asked the administration to provide details about the number of Afghans connected to derogatory information, interviewed in-person, put into secondary screening proceedings, arrested by U.S. law enforcement, detained by ICE for national security or other concerns, deported from the U.S., or sent back to a third country for further processing.

They also requested information concerning Afghans' identifying records or documents, such as how many arrived in the U.S. with no ID or only with a birth certificate or other travel documents that would generally be insufficient for foreign nationals to come to the U.S.

According to the senators, more than 120,000 individuals were airlifted out of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the South Asian country.

Of that number, the senators noted that the U.S. has helped evacuate about 80,000 people, and of those, 5,500 were Americans and over 73,000 were Afghans or other foreign nationals.

The senators went on to say that it was unacceptable that several months after Joe Biden's "disastrous and deadly withdrawal," the administration still does not have a full account of all the Americans who are still in Afghanistan or Afghans who were evacuated to the U.S.

The GOP senators then urged the Biden administration "to immediately address the lack of transparency regarding this evacuation and resettlement operation and be straightforward with the American people."

Administration of Joe Biden, Non-Governmental Groups Welcome Afghan Refugees

The U.S. government and some non-governmental groups are reportedly working to settle nearly 100,000 Afghans in the U.S. by next September.

The Voice of America reported that the effort supports the Operation Allies Welcome plan of the Biden administration. The plan was created to help Afghan nationals who fled their country after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

According to the U.S. Department of State, about 48,000 Afghan refugees have already moved off U.S. military bases since summer and settled in communities across the U.S.

"We know that resettlement isn't a weeks-long or months-long process. Success requires years of effort. And so that's where it's really important to have strong community ties," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which is one of nine national resettlement agencies.

Since summer, the said nonprofit, operating in around half of U.S. states, has reportedly resettled around 6,000 newly arrived Afghan refugees.

