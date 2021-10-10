The Taliban on Sunday confirmed that the U.S. would provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan despite not recognizing the new Taliban rulers of the South Asian country.

The statement came after the face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation in Doha, Qatar over the weekend.

It's the first such meeting between the two sides since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August.

In a less detailed statement, the U.S. said that both sides discussed the U.S.' provision of "robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people."

On the other hand, the Taliban said the discussions in Doha "went well." The insurgent group noted that the U.S. agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan but will not link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

A spokesperson of the U.S. State Department echoed the claims of the Taliban, confirming that the meeting was not about "granting recognition or conferring legitimacy" to the Taliban, The Hill reported. The official said any legitimacy must be earned through the Taliban's actions and not through words.

READ NEXT: Last Plane Carrying Americans Departs Afghanistan as Pres. Joe Biden Breaks Promise to Stay Until Every American Evacuated

U.S. Priority

The spokesperson underscored that the priority of the U.S. is the continued safe departure of American citizens, Afghans, and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

The spokesperson added that the U.S. would also urge the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.

After the talks held in Doha, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told the Associated Press that the group would ensure that Afghan land would not be used again by extremists to launch attacks against other countries.

But while the Taliban has signaled flexibility on evacuations, the group on Saturday said there will be no cooperation with the U.S. in containing the increasingly active Islamic State (IS) group in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took power, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP or ISIS-K) has ramped up attacks in Afghanistan, particularly targeting the Shia Hazara community. ISKP is an IS affiliate group.

46 Killed Inside Afghanistan Mosque After IS Bomber Attack

The ISKP, a foe of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for Friday's suicide bombing that killed 46 people at a Shia mosque.

The blast blew out windows, scattered debris, and charred the ceiling of the structure. The Associated Press reported that the attack committed by a Uygher Muslim targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China.

The Biden administration condemned the attack. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said people in Afghanistan "deserve a future free from terror."

Meanwhile, Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who tracks militant groups, said it was "insane" for the U.S. to think the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner "given the group's enduring support for Al Qaida.

Taliban has gained full control of Afghanistan after the U.S. military left on August 30.

READ MORE: Ex-Obama CIA Director Calls on Biden Administration to Investigate the Afghanistan Drone Strike

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: The Taliban Face Growing Problems Running Afghanistan as Talks Begin With the US - From PBS NewsHour