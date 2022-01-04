In a rare occurrence, a California mom gave birth to twins who were born on different days, months, and years.

According to KSBW, parents Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo of Greenfield City, California had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming the twins.

California Mom Delivers Her Newborn Baby Boy in 2021, Baby Girl Sister in 2022

The first to come out was their son named Alfredo Antonio Trujillo on New Year's Eve at 11:45 p.m. local time, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce, according to the hospital.

After 15 minutes or at midnight on January 1, 2022, his twin sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo entered the world. The baby girl checked in at 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

In a press release from the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas obtained by PEOPLE, the California mom shared that she was surprised about her newborn kids' unique birthdays.

For her, Madrigal noted that it was crazy to give birth to twins that have different birthdays.

"I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight," she said.

Their extended family was also shocked. Madrigal said neither of their families have twins.

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

California Twins Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo Born in Different Years

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Group who helped Fatima Madrigal to give birth, said the birth of Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.

The doctor noted that "it was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," adding that it was "an amazing way to start the New Year."

Based on birth-related information of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are typically 120,000 twin births every year in the U.S. The agency noted that the births of twins only make up just over three percent of all births recorded in the country.

Reports said that twins born in different years or with different birthdays are rare as the chance for this to happen was estimated to be about one in two million.

As the twins head home to Greenfield to be introduced to their family, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo will join their three older siblings: two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son is thrilled to have a brother, and the rest of their family is excited to meet the new additions.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was the first baby born in Monterey County, California in 2022.

