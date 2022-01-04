President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital again early Monday after falling ill over the holidays.

According to ABC News, Bolsonaro was admitted at Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil for tests after he experienced abdominal discomfort due to intestinal obstruction.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Posts Update on His Health on Social Media

The Brazilian president did not fail to post an update on his Twitter account about his current condition, BBC reported.

Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of him in a hospital bed, beaming a smile and an "approve" hand sign to show his supporters that he is alright.

He also shared that he started feeling sick on Sunday after his lunch. He noted that he was administered a nasogastric tube that was normally used to drain fluid from the stomach of a patient with intestinal obstruction.

- Mais exames serão feitos para possível cirurgia de obstrução interna na região abdominal. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

According to reports, Bolsonaro was airlifted to Vila Nova Star from the southern state of Santa Catarina, where he was having his vacation.

On Monday morning, the doctors of the Brazilian president said he was in a stable condition. In the evening, the hospital said Bolsonaro's condition had improved, but there was no definitive evaluation of whether he would undergo surgery.

As echoed by his doctors, Jair Bolsonaro said in his tweet that he would have more tests to determine if he needed to undergo surgery.

But in a statement on Tuesday morning, the medical team caring for him at the hospital said Bolsonaro would not require surgery.

They said the intestinal obstruction has been resolved, and the president will begin a liquid diet, but there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says Symptoms the Same as Previous Hospitalization

Aside from revealing his current condition, Jair Bolsonaro also said that his recent trip to the hospital was the second hospitalization with the "same condition as a result of his stab wound and four major surgeries."

Bolsonaro, 66, was also admitted to a hospital in July last year over treatment on the obstructed intestine. He returned to his duty as president after spending nearly a week in the hospital.

Before he was rushed to the hospital, Bolsonaro suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days. Reports noted that he had hiccups lasting for more than 10 days.

The Brazilian president's condition was connected to a 2018 stabbing he experienced on the presidential campaign trail.

Ever since he was stabbed, he has undergone six operations. He noted that five of these operations were done on his digestive system.

Bolsonaro was campaigning for president in Juiz de Fora when he was attacked. He was sitting on a supporter's shoulders when an assailant struck a blade into his stomach.

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the suspect for Bolsonaro's stabbing, confessed to his crimes, and Jair Bolsonaro won the election despite spending three weeks in the hospital.

In 2019, Judge Bruno Savino ruled that Bispo would be held in a mental facility within the federal prison system. Savino said the hospitalization would last for an indefinite period until medical experts have proven that Bispo is no longer a threat.

The judge had declared that the suspect would not be jailed because he was mentally ill.

